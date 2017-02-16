finglas wrote: Whilst it did come from the club, there is no proof that they were lying at that time. There was a meeting, the outcome of which no one on this board knows. We do understand that GH advised JS and his agent of the consequences of not returning. What JS and his agent said no one knows, but he's had a history of making statements that suit him at the time, and some of his agents statements, that I have seen posted on here are off the wall.

He came out two days after that Hetherington PR saying he doesn't not know where it had come from, as he made it clear in the meeting with Hetherington that he would not be returning.I agree with you that we will never know the full truth. But what is clear is that what Hetherington said at the time about the meeting, he has changed to a degree this week. That puts him to task on it. Doesn't make his position any less worthy or right, but it does highlight his often spoken untruths.