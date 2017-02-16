ThePrinter wrote:
Superted wrote:
Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.
Isn't earning??? Come on let's not pretend Cromulla won't be looking after the guy financially with him training with them.
I very much doubt that will be the case - the NRL would come down on them for that.
Plus the Sharks have just been stung by Barba - the NRL told the Sharks they could start paying him, but still didn't register his contract, so when Barba left for France because the NRL were dilly dallying too long, the Sharks had paid him 2 months wages already for no return, money straight down the pot - I doubt they'd make the same mistake again by paying an unregistered player, who's future is far from guaranteed at the club.