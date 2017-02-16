WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 12:47 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3008
William Eve wrote:
Why does it have to be an actual quote from GH?


It doesn't but it has to be linked to the club, like the quote you've now finally provided below.

The thing is, is that when posters like yourself & Gotcha, who have a very long history of making stuff up, start posting random quotes and stating them as fact then they just can't be taken seriously. The fact that no one on here believes a word you say is your doing and no one else's so to start spitting your dummy out and throwing insults around when you're asked to back something up is just comical.

William Eve wrote:
A club statement released on 23 Nov 2016 at 10:50am which said, and I quote... Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed that James Segeyaro will remain at the club and is looking forward to next season with the Rhinos.

In light of what the CEO has now said, the above statement on 23 Nov was patently a fabrication.

Feel free to pay another visit to your barn.


OK, so he did say that Segeyaro was looking forward to returning. See, it's not hard to provide quotes or links when you're telling the truth, you should try it more in the future.

I wasn't at the meeting but maybe, after GH issued his warnings, that's actually what James or his agent said... even if it was just to get rid of GH so they could go to the beach or whatever.

We'll never know for sure. :UMB:

....and even if he didn't then what difference does it make to Segeyaro breaking his contract and refusing to come back this season?

I know you like the word straw but it seems like you're really grasping for some with this i'm afraid.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:53 pm
finglas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4123
Location: Dublin's fair city
Maybe Hetherington told Segeyaro that he would have to honour his contract and return to the UK and suggested consequences if that did not happen, Segeyaro along with his agent said Ok in order to buy themselves time. From that Heatherington then had the club release the statement to ensure that the return would be smooth.

The only ones who know are the ones in that room. Not all details have been released and whilst Hetheringtons statement is no seen to be incorrect, Segeyaro has been proven to be not altogether honest in his dealings, and his agents comments that have come to light appear to be even worse.

It is just not black and white that on either party's information and we are all making assumptions based on partial information of a meeting between the two
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:27 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5664
Doesn't really change anything, whatever the truth of what was discussed. We know that both parties are capable of speaking less than honestly; the impasse between them remains as before.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:16 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14694
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:25 pm
TOMCAT User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2002 12:20 pm
Posts: 1632
Location: Happy Valley
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving :roll:

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:36 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 914
TOMCAT wrote:
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving :roll:


Ryan Bailey will be jealous.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:06 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1149
TOMCAT wrote:
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving :roll:


To sum things up then;

- Some people think the club should just cut ties and let Segeyaro move on (and maybe take action against him personally)
- Some people think the club should hold him to task and let him rot if need be
- Some believe Segeyaro's tale of homesickness, some don't
- Everyone agrees Segeyaro and his manager have acted like tools throughout this whole episode

Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:11 pm
finglas User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 04, 2002 8:06 am
Posts: 4123
Location: Dublin's fair city
Gotcha wrote:
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,


Whilst it did come from the club, there is no proof that they were lying at that time. There was a meeting, the outcome of which no one on this board knows. We do understand that GH advised JS and his agent of the consequences of not returning. What JS and his agent said no one knows, but he's had a history of making statements that suit him at the time, and some of his agents statements, that I have seen posted on here are off the wall.
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:22 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9433
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Superted wrote:
Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.


Isn't earning??? Come on let's not pretend Cromulla won't be looking after the guy financially with him training with them.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, cheekydiddles, ducknumber1, duke street 10, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fieldheadrhino, finglas, Iggy79, leedsbarmyarmy, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, RHINO-MARK, SmokeyTA, Superted, tad rhino, ThePrinter, tigertot, TOMCAT and 273 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,7131,80575,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORD
TV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  