William Eve wrote:
Why does it have to be an actual quote from GH?
It doesn't but it has to be linked to the club, like the quote you've now finally
provided below.
The thing is, is that when posters like yourself & Gotcha, who have a very long history of making stuff up, start posting random quotes and stating them as fact then they just can't be taken seriously. The fact that no one on here believes a word you say is your doing and no one else's so to start spitting your dummy out and throwing insults around when you're asked to back something up is just comical.
William Eve wrote:
A club statement released on 23 Nov 2016 at 10:50am which said, and I quote... Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed that James Segeyaro will remain at the club and is looking forward to next season with the Rhinos.
In light of what the CEO has now said, the above statement on 23 Nov was patently a fabrication.
Feel free to pay another visit to your barn.
OK, so he did say that Segeyaro was looking forward to returning. See, it's not hard to provide quotes or links when you're telling the truth, you should try it more in the future.
I wasn't at the meeting but maybe, after GH issued his warnings, that's actually what James or his agent said... even if it was just to get rid of GH so they could go to the beach or whatever.
We'll never know for sure.
....and even if he didn't then what difference does it make to Segeyaro breaking his contract and refusing to come back this season?
I know you like the word straw but it seems like you're really grasping for some with this i'm afraid.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 1:53 pm
Maybe Hetherington told Segeyaro that he would have to honour his contract and return to the UK and suggested consequences if that did not happen, Segeyaro along with his agent said Ok in order to buy themselves time. From that Heatherington then had the club release the statement to ensure that the return would be smooth.
The only ones who know are the ones in that room. Not all details have been released and whilst Hetheringtons statement is no seen to be incorrect, Segeyaro has been proven to be not altogether honest in his dealings, and his agents comments that have come to light appear to be even worse.
It is just not black and white that on either party's information and we are all making assumptions based on partial information of a meeting between the two
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk
So you've met my wife
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:27 pm
Doesn't really change anything, whatever the truth of what was discussed. We know that both parties are capable of speaking less than honestly; the impasse between them remains as before.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:16 pm
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:25 pm
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:36 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving
Ryan Bailey will be jealous.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:06 pm
TOMCAT wrote:
The thead that keeps on (and on and on and on) giving
To sum things up then;
- Some people think the club should just cut ties and let Segeyaro move on (and maybe take action against him personally)
- Some people think the club should hold him to task and let him rot if need be
- Some believe Segeyaro's tale of homesickness, some don't
- Everyone agrees Segeyaro and his manager have acted like tools throughout this whole episode
Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.
Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:11 pm
Gotcha wrote:
So what I said on page 100 that seems to have got certain posters with ants in their pants, Loiner81 after posting usual none related arguments, now accepts it did come from the club. So we are back to page 100. Loiner81 would be better off staying away from debates on here, due to the constant failures that just result in bad mouthing,
Whilst it did come from the club, there is no proof that they were lying at that time. There was a meeting, the outcome of which no one on this board knows. We do understand that GH advised JS and his agent of the consequences of not returning. What JS and his agent said no one knows, but he's had a history of making statements that suit him at the time, and some of his agents statements, that I have seen posted on here are off the wall.
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk
So you've met my wife
Thu Feb 16, 2017 7:22 pm
Superted wrote:
Hopefully there's a resolution soon - it's doing nobody any favours the longer it drags on. Segeyaro isn't earning and Leeds are starting to look a little bitter and uncompasionate (which could well affect future recruitment from Oz). Time to get it sorted one way or another.
Isn't earning??? Come on let's not pretend Cromulla won't be looking after the guy financially with him training with them.
