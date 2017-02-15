|
Superted wrote:
I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?
Sack him and sue him personally absolutely - but you can't have your cake and eat it... 'As a result of your actions, we will no longer pay you, and we wont have you back, but we're not going to let anyone else have you without a payment'.
For all Segeyaro is in the complete wrong, Leeds course of action just can't be right. They must either sack him or leave the door open for a return surely.
They have done what you suggested " sack him " he made the decision not to return, so what other choices do the club have.
The registration of a player is an asset to a club and you don't just give away assets.
Also keep in mind Segeyaro said its not about the money its about happiness so why worry, he is happy.
Biff Tannen wrote:
This is my thinking here too. Time to just let go, i don't really see what the club are going to get out of this barring a lot of bad press in Australia from here on in.They aren't paying his wages anymore, have a replacement and clearly now won't get a fee for the player. It stinks what Segeyaro has done and it needs nipping in the bud but the point has been made now.
Leeds are trying to nip it in the bud by holding his registration, you cant say point made when all he has missed is the off season. He can easily take a wage from Cronulla on lower terms and buy out his registration from Leeds if he wants to play that bad.
Let him rot.
[quote="Superted"]I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?
quote]
they simply fine him a weeks wages when he doesn't turn up each week.
and he willingly signed a contract which he refuses to fulfil. leeds are in the right in every way and they hold all the aces. all cronulla have to do is offer a fee, i'm pretty sure something like 50k would sort it out.
only two people to blame for the whole mess, segayaro and his agent
Gotcha wrote:
So when Hetherington met the player and his agent, he was told then that he didn't want to return, and threatened the player with what would happen? why did Hetherington tell the public after that meeting then that everything was fine and the player was looking forward to returning?
Seems what the player said at the time was indeed correct. I can see Hetherington getting caught out here, whether is stance is correct or not. Sooner or later the NRL will just say grow up, and register the player, with a statement forthcoming of an undisclosed fee paid in agreement.
Very interesting.
Seems like threats were issued during the meeting in Sydney.
Hetherington defended his hard line stance and said he told Segeyaro and his manager Sam Ayoub what would happen when he met them in Sydney last November. “I was bitterly disappointed when they told me James wasn’t coming back and told them what the consequences would be,” he said.
This places the whole issue in an entirely different light.
Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed that James Segeyaro will remain at the club and is looking forward to next season with the Rhinos. Hetherington met with the Papua New Guinean hooker in Sydney and has confirmed that a number of NRL clubs have shown an interest in securing Segeyaro. Hetherington commented, "There has been interest from NRL clubs in James and one club in particular but I have explained to them that Leeds Rhinos are not prepared to consider a release or transfer so that is the end of the matter. I met up with James here in Sydney and he is in good condition and due back with us on 3rd January.”
How could Segeyaro be looking forward to next season with the Rhinos when he and his agent were confronted in a meeting in Sydney with the consequences should he choose not return?
I don't get the hand-wringing on Segeyaro's behalf. The bad luck he's had is following on from the Hardaker farce of last year and at a time when players walking away from contracts has become a hot topic.
As an aside Aussie courts have upheld sporting contracts in the past - Gorden Tallis sat out the entire 1996 season rather than play for St George because he wanted to move to the Broncos, with a court ruling that he couldn't just walk away from his contract with St George.
William Eve wrote:
Very interesting.
Seems like threats were issued during the meeting in Sydney.
This places the whole issue in an entirely different light.
How could Segeyaro be looking forward to next season with the Rhinos when he and his agent were confronted in a meeting in Sydney with the consequences should he choose not return?
You do realise the part you underlined isn't actually a quote from GH.
I'm not interested in your feeble attempt to assist your mate in the construction of his latest straw man.
He will be online soon to add more straw.
The Donald Trump Of South Stander wrote:
I'm not interested in your feeble attempt to assist your mate in the construction of his latest straw man.
He will be online soon to add more straw.
I don't need to add anything, i'm still waiting for an actual quote from GH.
All you've done is reposted my original quote and underlined something that the reporter claimed. It doesn't work like that i'm afraid.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
ThePrinter wrote:
You do realise the part you underlined isn't actually a quote from GH.
When has that ever mattered to these jokers?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
