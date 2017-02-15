Superted wrote:

I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?



Sack him and sue him personally absolutely - but you can't have your cake and eat it... 'As a result of your actions, we will no longer pay you, and we wont have you back, but we're not going to let anyone else have you without a payment'.



For all Segeyaro is in the complete wrong, Leeds course of action just can't be right. They must either sack him or leave the door open for a return surely.