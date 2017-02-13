|
RHINO-MARK wrote:
Reading Moleys blog Lewis aint interested in moving over here so the saga continues...
That's a shame because even at the age of 33, Lewis would still be several degrees of class ahead of any other player in the Leeds squad has ever been.
Leeds most serious deficiencies however are at stand-off and scrum half as the current incumbents need replacing.
latest news
why James Segeyaro stuck in legal limbo as Rhinos stick to transfer fee demandhttp://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/james-s ... 259cc1e69f
JAMES Segeyaro faces an uncertain future after Leeds Rhinos confirmed they’ve instructed lawyers in Australia to prepare for legal proceedings against the ex- Penrith hooker for walking out on the Super League giants.
Segeyaro is already staring at the prospect of spending the next two seasons out of the NRL with Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington insisting his club won’t relax demands for a $400,000 transfer fee for his registration, which expires in November 2018.
The 26-year-old has been training with Cronulla and staying with close friend Wade Graham in the hope of earning a move to the NRL premiers who are looking for a replacement for Michael Ennis.
However, the Sharks are unwilling to sacrifice so much of their salary cap on a transfer fee, leaving Segeyaro in limbo unless another club is willing to fork out what Leeds want.
Graham said Segeyaro is in turmoil over the situation and hopes his close friend’s future can be resolved soon.
James Segeyaro won’t return to Leeds and can’t play in NRL unless a club pays massive transfer fee.
“He’s been a bit all over the place to be honest,” Graham told AAP from Cronulla’s camp in London ahead of their World Club Series clash with Wigan. “He just wants to be playing again. I’d love it to be with us. “He’s one of my best mates. I just want what’s right for him and I really hope something can be sorted.”
But a furious Hetherington said he has no sympathy for the 26-year-old after he made unflattering comments about his time at the Super League giants shortly after committing his future to the club.
“James reneged on his contract and he’s on the transfer list,” Hetherington told AAP.
“We’ve spoken to the NRL and they’ve made it clear that they won’t register any contract unless we’ve been paid the fee we want.
“We’ve employed lawyers in Australia to begin legal action for breach of contract.”
Hetherington defended his hard line stance and said he told Segeyaro and his manager Sam Ayoub what would happen when he met them in Sydney last November. “I was bitterly disappointed when they told me James wasn’t coming back and told them what the consequences would be,” he said.
“I am making the stand for integrity of the game and for fans who pay money to watch rugby league every week.
“This kind of thing has started to happen a lot and we need to make sure it stops. It’s not right.” Segeyaro agreed to a two-and-half year deal when he moved to Leeds from Penrith midway through last season that included a break clause at the end of the campaign.
“He had until September to tell us if he wanted to invoke that clause but he told us he was happy to stay and made statements of intent to that effect,” Hetherington said.
“Then he went home and all of a sudden he’s homesick and wanting to go back to the NRL.” Segeyaro is not being paid by Leeds and Hetherington made it clear there’s no way back for him at Headingley.
“He’s torn up his contract and that is that,” he said.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:20 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14693
|
So when Hetherington met the player and his agent, he was told then that he didn't want to return, and threatened the player with what would happen? why did Hetherington tell the public after that meeting then that everything was fine and the player was looking forward to returning?
Seems what the player said at the time was indeed correct. I can see Hetherington getting caught out here, whether is stance is correct or not. Sooner or later the NRL will just say grow up, and register the player, with a statement forthcoming of an undisclosed fee paid in agreement.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 3000
|
Gotcha wrote:
So when Hetherington met the player and his agent, he was told then that he didn't want to return, and threatened the player with what would happen? why did Hetherington tell the public after that meeting then that everything was fine and the player was looking forward to returning?
Seems what the player said at the time was indeed correct. I can see Hetherington getting caught out here, whether is stance is correct or not. Sooner or later the NRL will just say grow up, and register the player, with a statement forthcoming of an undisclosed fee paid in agreement.
Do you mean this?
He said: “There has been interest from NRL clubs in James and one club in particular but I have explained to them that Leeds Rhinos are not prepared to consider a release or transfer so that is the end of the matter. I met up with James here in Sydney and he is in good condition and due back with us on 3rd January.
”
Wed Feb 15, 2017 2:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1144
|
I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?
Sack him and sue him personally absolutely - but you can't have your cake and eat it... 'As a result of your actions, we will no longer pay you, and we wont have you back, but we're not going to let anyone else have you without a payment'.
For all Segeyaro is in the complete wrong, Leeds course of action just can't be right. They must either sack him or leave the door open for a return surely.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14693
|
loiner81 wrote:
Do you mean this?
He said: “There has been interest from NRL clubs in James and one club in particular but I have explained to them that Leeds Rhinos are not prepared to consider a release or transfer so that is the end of the matter. I met up with James here in Sydney and he is in good condition and due back with us on 3rd January.”
No I don't mean that. I mean the one when he was in Australia, after meeting the player, only for the player three days later come out and say something completely different. The completely different that Hetherington seems to now be confirming was the case.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22143
|
Superted wrote:
I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?
Sack him and sue him personally absolutely - but you can't have your cake and eat it... 'As a result of your actions, we will no longer pay you, and we wont have you back, but we're not going to let anyone else have you without a payment'.
For all Segeyaro is in the complete wrong, Leeds course of action just can't be right. They must either sack him or leave the door open for a return surely.
Leeds arent stopping Segeyaro playing for anyone else. The NRL are refusing to register him.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:13 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4834
Location: Hill Valley
|
Superted wrote:
I still fail to see how Leeds can not pay him, terminate his contract (as a result of his actions), state that he can't come back, but still insist on a fee or him sitting out there game till the original contract expires. Surely that's a restraint of trade?
Sack him and sue him personally absolutely - but you can't have your cake and eat it... 'As a result of your actions, we will no longer pay you, and we wont have you back, but we're not going to let anyone else have you without a payment'.
For all Segeyaro is in the complete wrong, Leeds course of action just can't be right. They must either sack him or leave the door open for a return surely.
This is my thinking here too. Time to just let go, i don't really see what the club are going to get out of this barring a lot of bad press in Australia from here on in.They aren't paying his wages anymore, have a replacement and clearly now won't get a fee for the player. It stinks what Segeyaro has done and it needs nipping in the bud but the point has been made now.
Wed Feb 15, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9398
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
|
Gotcha wrote:
No I don't mean that. I mean the one when he was in Australia, after meeting the player, only for the player three days later come out and say something completely different. The completely different that Hetherington seems to now be confirming was the case.
What Lioner81 posted is exactly what GH said on the matter a few days before Segeyaro's comments a couple of days later.
