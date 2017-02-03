Big Jim Slade wrote: A lot of people on this thread keep saying that Leeds haven't lost anything but that's patently nonsense:

1. We had to pay a fee for his replacement

2. That fee may have been impacted by the selling club's knowledge that we were under time pressure to resolve this

3. McDermott's work over the off season have had to be changed which will have impacted all the coaches and one would imagine the rest of the players.



Meanwhile Segeyaro has lost:

1. Wages he's done nothing to earn



So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?

rollin thunder wrote: DHM wrote: 98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.

time to move on from this, we have got a replacemnt that may prove to be as good if not better. he is stuck frozen out of the game and he has no one to blame but himself.

They lost 8 weeks of recruitment time, that's all. No other hookers were available or signed up during that time, so IMO they didn't really. If Segeyaro had rejected the contract at the deadline, Leeds would have had to get a replacement anyway, and would still have had to pay a fee.But even so, if anything, pass on that fee to the Sharks, not the silly £250k tag that GH keeps trotting out.As for who's the bad guy - 100% that's Segeyaro, but that doesn't mean Leeds have to drop to his level.Absolutely time to move on, but why ruin a blokes career for a couple of years in what is already a short career for what in the grand scheme of things was a mistake of his that he's then badly tried to reverse. Seems overkill to me.