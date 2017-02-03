WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 8:27 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1140
Big Jim Slade wrote:
A lot of people on this thread keep saying that Leeds haven't lost anything but that's patently nonsense:
1. We had to pay a fee for his replacement
2. That fee may have been impacted by the selling club's knowledge that we were under time pressure to resolve this
3. McDermott's work over the off season have had to be changed which will have impacted all the coaches and one would imagine the rest of the players.

Meanwhile Segeyaro has lost:
1. Wages he's done nothing to earn

So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?


They lost 8 weeks of recruitment time, that's all. No other hookers were available or signed up during that time, so IMO they didn't really. If Segeyaro had rejected the contract at the deadline, Leeds would have had to get a replacement anyway, and would still have had to pay a fee.

But even so, if anything, pass on that fee to the Sharks, not the silly £250k tag that GH keeps trotting out.

As for who's the bad guy - 100% that's Segeyaro, but that doesn't mean Leeds have to drop to his level.

rollin thunder wrote:
DHM wrote:
98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.

time to move on from this, we have got a replacemnt that may prove to be as good if not better. he is stuck frozen out of the game and he has no one to blame but himself.


Absolutely time to move on, but why ruin a blokes career for a couple of years in what is already a short career for what in the grand scheme of things was a mistake of his that he's then badly tried to reverse. Seems overkill to me.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:02 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9330
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Superted wrote:
But even so, if anything, pass on that fee to the Sharks, not the silly £250k tag that GH keeps trotting out.


Everybody knows that they won't have to pay that price to get him in reality. Probably could get him for half of that, possibly even less but they haven't made a single offer. Can't be that hard for them to offer something in the region of £50-100k. Must be saving some money now that Barba is heading to RU.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:21 pm
newgroundb4wakey Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1249
ThePrinter wrote:
It's a player vote and it takes place before the playoffs so doesn't depend on winning a trophy and we've the likes of Chase win at Cas when they finished 9th I believe and Solomona got close last year for them too.

History suggests that pivot/spine players at 1,6,7 & 9 are more likely to win it though.

Adrian Vowles won it while at Cas too and he was 13. Also Daz Clarke.
