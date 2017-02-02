|
meatymeaty wrote:
For what it is worth I reckon Parcell will make you lot forget Chico pretty quickly. I tried to find the odds on Parcell for Man of Steel but can't find any agencies that have him up. I reckon he will have a great season and could be worth a small bet if the odds are right.
He's 25-1 on SkyBet, who are a bit lazy with their odds for RL. Ben Currie is also 25-1 for MOS and Manfredi 16-1 for top try scorer yet both are going to miss most of the season with knee injuries.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:10 am
I reckon that, in addition to the requirement of decent performances, Parcell's MOS chances will depend on Leeds winning a trophy. Rightly or wrongly, failure to do so will lead to him being regarded as part of a team that underachieved. Paradoxically, should we pick one up he'll be considered to have turned the side round.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:16 am
William Eve wrote:
Did Joel Moon tell you to say that?
Did Chicko's team of mental health specialists tell you to say that?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:11 am
Clearwing wrote:
I reckon that, in addition to the requirement of decent performances, Parcell's MOS chances will depend on Leeds winning a trophy. Rightly or wrongly, failure to do so will lead to him being regarded as part of a team that underachieved. Paradoxically, should we pick one up he'll be considered to have turned the side round.
It's a player vote and it takes place before the playoffs so doesn't depend on winning a trophy and we've the likes of Chase win at Cas when they finished 9th I believe and Solomona got close last year for them too.
History suggests that pivot/spine players at 1,6,7 & 9 are more likely to win it though.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:38 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
It's a player vote and it takes place before the playoffs so doesn't depend on winning a trophy and we've the likes of Chase win at Cas when they finished 9th I believe and Solomona got close last year for them too.
History suggests that pivot/spine players at 1,6,7 & 9 are more likely to win it though.
Kind of supports my point. Cas aren't a big 4 team, they perform well and their players get the accolades. Whereas the expectation on us is greater so it seems that we need to play better still. But point taken about it being decided pre-GF, I'd forgotten that.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:50 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Cas aren't a big 4 team
The odds on one of our players winning it this year must be lengthening then.
Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:45 pm
A lot of people on this thread keep saying that Leeds haven't lost anything but that's patently nonsense:
1. We had to pay a fee for his replacement
2. That fee may have been impacted by the selling club's knowledge that we were under time pressure to resolve this
3. McDermott's work over the off season have had to be changed which will have impacted all the coaches and one would imagine the rest of the players.
Meanwhile Segeyaro has lost:
1. Wages he's done nothing to earn
So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?
Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:54 pm
Big Jim Slade wrote:
So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?
Something about mental health, apparently.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:06 am
98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.
Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:45 am
DHM wrote:
98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.
time to move on from this, we have got a replacemnt that may prove to be as good if not better. he is stuck frozen out of the game and he has no one to blame but himself.
