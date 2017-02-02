WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 7:16 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9328
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
meatymeaty wrote:
For what it is worth I reckon Parcell will make you lot forget Chico pretty quickly. I tried to find the odds on Parcell for Man of Steel but can't find any agencies that have him up. I reckon he will have a great season and could be worth a small bet if the odds are right.


He's 25-1 on SkyBet, who are a bit lazy with their odds for RL. Ben Currie is also 25-1 for MOS and Manfredi 16-1 for top try scorer yet both are going to miss most of the season with knee injuries.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:10 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5615
I reckon that, in addition to the requirement of decent performances, Parcell's MOS chances will depend on Leeds winning a trophy. Rightly or wrongly, failure to do so will lead to him being regarded as part of a team that underachieved. Paradoxically, should we pick one up he'll be considered to have turned the side round.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 9:16 am
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2973
William Eve wrote:
Did Joel Moon tell you to say that? 8)


Did Chicko's team of mental health specialists tell you to say that?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:11 am
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9328
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Clearwing wrote:
I reckon that, in addition to the requirement of decent performances, Parcell's MOS chances will depend on Leeds winning a trophy. Rightly or wrongly, failure to do so will lead to him being regarded as part of a team that underachieved. Paradoxically, should we pick one up he'll be considered to have turned the side round.


It's a player vote and it takes place before the playoffs so doesn't depend on winning a trophy and we've the likes of Chase win at Cas when they finished 9th I believe and Solomona got close last year for them too.

History suggests that pivot/spine players at 1,6,7 & 9 are more likely to win it though.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 3:38 pm
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5615
ThePrinter wrote:
It's a player vote and it takes place before the playoffs so doesn't depend on winning a trophy and we've the likes of Chase win at Cas when they finished 9th I believe and Solomona got close last year for them too.

History suggests that pivot/spine players at 1,6,7 & 9 are more likely to win it though.


Kind of supports my point. Cas aren't a big 4 team, they perform well and their players get the accolades. Whereas the expectation on us is greater so it seems that we need to play better still. But point taken about it being decided pre-GF, I'd forgotten that.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 4:50 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14778
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Clearwing wrote:
Cas aren't a big 4 team


The odds on one of our players winning it this year must be lengthening then.
Melania, blink twice if you need help.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 10:45 pm
Big Jim Slade
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 339
A lot of people on this thread keep saying that Leeds haven't lost anything but that's patently nonsense:
1. We had to pay a fee for his replacement
2. That fee may have been impacted by the selling club's knowledge that we were under time pressure to resolve this
3. McDermott's work over the off season have had to be changed which will have impacted all the coaches and one would imagine the rest of the players.

Meanwhile Segeyaro has lost:
1. Wages he's done nothing to earn

So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Feb 02, 2017 11:54 pm
loiner81
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2973
Big Jim Slade wrote:
So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?


Something about mental health, apparently. :SLEEPY:
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:06 am
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8453
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Feb 03, 2017 11:45 am
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1312
DHM wrote:
98 pages and we're still stuck somewhere between Denial and Anger.

time to move on from this, we have got a replacemnt that may prove to be as good if not better. he is stuck frozen out of the game and he has no one to blame but himself.
