A lot of people on this thread keep saying that Leeds haven't lost anything but that's patently nonsense:

1. We had to pay a fee for his replacement

2. That fee may have been impacted by the selling club's knowledge that we were under time pressure to resolve this

3. McDermott's work over the off season have had to be changed which will have impacted all the coaches and one would imagine the rest of the players.



Meanwhile Segeyaro has lost:

1. Wages he's done nothing to earn



So explain to me again why I should view him as anything other than the bad guy and Leeds as the wronged party in this?