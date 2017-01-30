ThePrinter wrote: Superted wrote: There's a lot of 'wills' in there - whilst waiting for one of those non-guaranteed scenarios to happen, the bloke can't earn.... that's not right



Because he essentially refused to turn up to work.......if people were to do that in normal jobs they wouldn't be earning. Because he essentially refused to turn up to work.......if people were to do that in normal jobs they wouldn't be earning.

SmokeyTA wrote: Superted wrote: There's a lot of 'wills' in there - whilst waiting for one of those non-guaranteed scenarios to happen, the bloke can't earn.... that's not right He has chosen not to. Freedom to accept another contract was the opportunity cost of HIS acceptance of his Leeds contract.

They'd be sacked... Have their contract terminated... have a bad reference... but they'd be free to pick up alternative employment in any field immediately. I get rugby league contracts are different, but it still doesn't sit right with me.Completely get that - but in these circumstances, I still feel that's harsh and would prefer a more understanding approach from Leeds.Don't expect anyone to come around to my way of thinking, and this sort of situation is always going to get people having different views. I've shared mine, don't think there's much more to add from my point of view. Be interesting to see how it plays out!