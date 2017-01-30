WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:01 am
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1136
ThePrinter wrote:
Superted wrote:
There's a lot of 'wills' in there - whilst waiting for one of those non-guaranteed scenarios to happen, the bloke can't earn.... that's not right


Because he essentially refused to turn up to work.......if people were to do that in normal jobs they wouldn't be earning.


They'd be sacked... Have their contract terminated... have a bad reference... but they'd be free to pick up alternative employment in any field immediately. I get rugby league contracts are different, but it still doesn't sit right with me.

SmokeyTA wrote:
Superted wrote:
There's a lot of 'wills' in there - whilst waiting for one of those non-guaranteed scenarios to happen, the bloke can't earn.... that's not right
He has chosen not to. Freedom to accept another contract was the opportunity cost of HIS acceptance of his Leeds contract.


Completely get that - but in these circumstances, I still feel that's harsh and would prefer a more understanding approach from Leeds.

Don't expect anyone to come around to my way of thinking, and this sort of situation is always going to get people having different views. I've shared mine, don't think there's much more to add from my point of view. Be interesting to see how it plays out!

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 12:09 am
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9317
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Superted wrote:
They'd be sacked... Have their contract terminated... have a bad reference... but they'd be free to pick up alternative employment in any field immediately.


Segeyaro is free to go find a job in another field if earning money is the big concern. Ben Barba has been working on a construction site during his suspension, maybe Segeyaro should do that.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 1:26 pm
D4mo78 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Jun 02, 2012 8:32 am
Posts: 312
I wonder if Leeds would have taken a different stance is Segeyaro didn't say he was isolated and looking at 4 walls. From what he put on twitter and the interaction with his teammates, they went out of their way to help him settle in. Sure that was a kick in the proverbial the club don't want to lay down and take. We've shown in the past (Eastwood) that done the right way from a players point, the club won't hold them for ransom

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 3:04 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 734
Superted is Segeyaro ?
