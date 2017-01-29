Superted wrote:

The thing is, he doesn't have any option, because Leeds stated very early that he wouldn't be welcome back and his contract had been terminated, but are insisting on a fee for him to play elsewhere - they can't have it both ways in my eyes, either open the door for him to return or let him walk



As for the value of their 'asset' - what value exactly is that now? What is he currently worth to Leeds? They're not going to play him as they have found and signed a replacement, so he's worth nothing to Leeds - and the old adage of something only being worth what someone is willing to pay comes into effect - nobody is willing to pay a fee.



So; throw in the fact that he's not an 'asset', he's a young bloke.... One who understandably decided he doesn't want to move to the other side of the world when he can do the same thing closer to home, better living conditions, better competition, playing with his mates and similar or maybe even better money.... it's obvious why he wants to stay there, and Leeds lose nothing by letting him do so, other than a bit of face - particularly after GH has been so vocal in the press, and I guess that's what it all boils down to. (I'm a massive GH fan by the way - one of the most important members of our club ever - I just think he's taking the wrong route with this one).