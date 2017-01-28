WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:53 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
All the equivocating about the impact on Segeyaro ignores one simply but crucial fact. Segeyaro could have honoured his obligations to Leeds. He could have earned a lot of money for playing rugby league. It was his choice to give up that money. Segeyaro knew, when he decided to avoid his responsibilities that he wouldnt earn that money.


He could - but it means moving to the other side of the world, and given the opportunity to earn similar money and stay nearer his family, I don't blame him for wanting to take that option instead - and given it was only a matter of weeks after the deadline, and Leeds are now sorted, Leeds should just let him do that and move on.

SmokeyTA wrote:
Isnt the problem there the NRL rules rather than Leeds actions?


Absolutely, but thems the current rules. I don't think Leeds have done anything wrong, I just don't see the point in holding him to task, even though Leeds are well within their rights to do so. Each case should be looked at on merit, and in this case, there's no lasting damage, so move on.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:21 pm
Superted wrote:
Completely agree - but, he always expressed his desire to stay in the NRL if a deal was available, nowni get the deadline for this passed and he's played the whole scenario terribly - he's lost all credibility, but I still don't think it's right to essentially prevent him from earning what he's worth in a limited career given the relatively small timescales of the whole situation and the fact Leeds have sorted a replacement.

He is 100% wrong throughout this whole situation, Leeds absolutely have the moral and legal high ground and are IMO legally in a position to demand a fee - but I maintain, given the promptness of his his wish to renege (the fact it was off season and before he'd carried out any duties), his 'homebird' personality and personal situation and the fact Leeds sorted an adequate replacement, just let it go....



You are correct in assuming Leeds have the Legal and moral high ground and therefore can legally demand a fee, where you are wrong is the fact he missed his notification ( 1st September ) deadline by a couple of months and if that is what you call prompt then lets hope you don't become a time keeper.

He had also carried out his duties from he arrived in the UK until the point of informing Leeds of his intention to walk on on his contract ( Continuation of service ).

The players want to have large long term contracts as they have a short playing career which is fine but this deal has to work both ways employer / employee. If players want short termination contracts say one months notice then fine but I am sure clubs would not be prepared to pay the big dollars.

The main problem is the NRL clubs can pay a lot more then we can and therefore players will be enticed however if clubs don't stand up to this tactic then how many other players will be 'homesick' / retire and then turn up somewhere else for more money.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:34 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Not really the point. Feel free to imagine they did and answer the question.


I did answer the question, that you didn't like the clear answer is your problem.
Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 12:28 am
I might be over simplifying here but until Jan 3rd Segeyaro was given permission to be in Australia by Leeds. Leeds, knowing he wasnt going to return, signed Parcell as a replacement.

Shouldnt Segeyaro's agent have advised him to return to Leeds on Jan 3rd? Leeds would then have had a problem and would probably have ended up releasing Segeyaro to go to Cronulla.

Personally i understand Leeds' stance but realistically the game needs Segeyaro's on the field, we have replaced and moved on so get a deal done with Cronulla asap and let him play. We can keep him out of the game for 2 years but what benefit do Leeds and the sport gain from that?

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 3:31 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! wrote:
I might be over simplifying here but until Jan 3rd Segeyaro was given permission to be in Australia by Leeds. Leeds, knowing he wasnt going to return, signed Parcell as a replacement.

Shouldnt Segeyaro's agent have advised him to return to Leeds on Jan 3rd? Leeds would then have had a problem and would probably have ended up releasing Segeyaro to go to Cronulla.

Personally i understand Leeds' stance but realistically the game needs Segeyaro's on the field, we have replaced and moved on so get a deal done with Cronulla asap and let him play. We can keep him out of the game for 2 years but what benefit do Leeds and the sport gain from that?

The benefit is that contracts actually mean something and can't just be ignored. This is of vital importance to the game here. Whilst the game here might miss a player of Segeyaro's quality, the NRL will not.

It's pretty simple for both Segeyaro and Cronulla. If Segeyaro didn't want to stay at Leeds, don't sign the contract, nobody forced him to. If Cronulla want to sign a contracted player then they should do it through the proper channels and pay a transfer fee and not tap him up and try and persuade him to get out of his contract. Something which many NRL clubs have been active at doing over the last 10 or so years.
