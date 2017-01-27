WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:21 pm
Gotcha wrote:
Segayaro was world class, and saved us from relegation. The club therefore knew the importance of keeping him. They also knew he wanted to be in the NRL if he could, but chose to forget that bit.


They haven't forgotten that, it's just clear that the deadline to go had passed.
Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:33 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
I agree Segeyaro hasn't covered himself in glory but the approach of the club doesn't show them particularly in a good light.

I am sure he told GH at their meeting in Australia that he wasn't going to return yet GH announced to all and sundry he was.

Nobody wins here and as has been mentioned the club is preventing somebody from plying their trade - morally someone has to take the higher ground and move on.


It's not about who "wins". It's simply one club wanting a player but not wanting to pay a fee, that Segeyaro has muddied the waters with his course of action doesn't change that.

Want a player, pay a fee, simple as that. Leeds "not in a good light"? They're asking for a transfer fee, that's all, that's not a bad light, that's totally reasonable and on the Cronulla forums I've seen most fans whilst wanting Segeyaro to join have actually applauded Leeds and GH for the stance they've taken and said fair play to them.

Segeyaro has prevented himself from plying his trade by his actions. Cronulla are stopping him from plying his trade by clearly going after him and then bailing when a fee was needed.

I'm also sure that when Segeyaro was in Yorkshire meeting with GH to agree his deal he wasn't the confused, lonely homesick guy he made himself out to be later.

If Leeds had turned down offers then I could understand the argument that we're being harsh, but Cronulla haven't even been in touch or offered a penny.
Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:58 pm
To be fair, I don't think the Sharks have done anything wrong, the blame is all on Segeyaro. The Sharks have simply approached his manager, but have maintained all along that they can't and won't pay a fee - they've put it back to Segeyaro and his management that the offer is there if they can agree a release with Leeds.

But, despite this all being Segeyaro's doing, I personally would still sooner we just cut ties. He's a young, misguided bloke who's made a bad decision - that happens in life. For me, like I said earlier, life is more important than rugby league - let him go on his way. In reality, Leeds have lost nothing and are in exactly the same position they'd have been in had he bailed before the September deadline. I'd no doubt have a different view if it was mid-season or mid-contract, but it's not, it was a couple of weeks later before his contractual obligations had begun.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:21 am
What if sageyaro had badly injured himself playing under contract do you think this misguided player and his advisors would have waivered his wages?

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:06 am
Superted wrote:
To be fair, I don't think the Sharks have done anything wrong, the blame is all on Segeyaro. The Sharks have simply approached his manager, but have maintained all along that they can't and won't pay a fee - they've put it back to Segeyaro and his management that the offer is there if they can agree a release with Leeds.

But, despite this all being Segeyaro's doing, I personally would still sooner we just cut ties. He's a young, misguided bloke who's made a bad decision - that happens in life. For me, like I said earlier, life is more important than rugby league - let him go on his way. In reality, Leeds have lost nothing and are in exactly the same position they'd have been in had he bailed before the September deadline. I'd no doubt have a different view if it was mid-season or mid-contract, but it's not, it was a couple of weeks later before his contractual obligations had begun.


I don't think you can totally let the sharks off the hook as they most likely tapped up segeyaro
