Sal Paradise wrote: I agree Segeyaro hasn't covered himself in glory but the approach of the club doesn't show them particularly in a good light.



I am sure he told GH at their meeting in Australia that he wasn't going to return yet GH announced to all and sundry he was.



Nobody wins here and as has been mentioned the club is preventing somebody from plying their trade - morally someone has to take the higher ground and move on.

It's not about who "wins". It's simply one club wanting a player but not wanting to pay a fee, that Segeyaro has muddied the waters with his course of action doesn't change that.Want a player, pay a fee, simple as that. Leeds "not in a good light"? They're asking for a transfer fee, that's all, that's not a bad light, that's totally reasonable and on the Cronulla forums I've seen most fans whilst wanting Segeyaro to join have actually applauded Leeds and GH for the stance they've taken and said fair play to them.Segeyaro has prevented himself from plying his trade by his actions. Cronulla are stopping him from plying his trade by clearly going after him and then bailing when a fee was needed.I'm also sure that when Segeyaro was in Yorkshire meeting with GH to agree his deal he wasn't the confused, lonely homesick guy he made himself out to be later.If Leeds had turned down offers then I could understand the argument that we're being harsh, but Cronulla haven't even been in touch or offered a penny.