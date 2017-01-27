ThePrinter wrote: Yes and as pointed out with other examples there's nothing wrong with that if the player/coach goes out it the right way.



- Segeyaro went public when he didn't need to.

- He painted a picture that he was left alone to look at 4 walls every night when the club worked the balls off to make him welcome and happy.

- His agent is now claiming the contract was finalised.



All things he didn't have to do, so when people say he made one mistake by signing a new contract.....no he made a few mistakes now in how he's tried to force a move.



End of the day he could've been a Cronulla player 2 months ago had he, Cronulla and his agent gone about it professionally.....but they've chosen not to.

I agree Segeyaro hasn't covered himself in glory but the approach of the club doesn't show them particularly in a good light.I am sure he told GH at their meeting in Australia that he wasn't going to return yet GH announced to all and sundry he was.GH has history in that respect - his pronouncements on the stadium redevelopment when he knew it wasn't going to happen just to sell a few ST's is but one example.GH is cutting his nose off to spite his face just like he did when Iestyn went to RU.Nobody wins here and as has been mentioned the club is preventing somebody from plying their trade - morally someone has to take the higher ground and move on.