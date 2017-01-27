Sal Paradise wrote:
So if nobody is prepared to pay a fee then what do Leeds gain other than my dad is bigger than your dad?
If most on here think it will make players see out their contracts I personally don't agree - we have seen with Carroll, Buderus and Eastwood the exact same scenario i.e. I want to cut my contract short and the reaction of the club to be very different. All the above made the same commitment as Segayaro and failed to come good on their word
If most on here think it will make players see out their contracts I personally don't agree - we have seen with Carroll, Buderus and Eastwood the exact same scenario i.e. I want to cut my contract short and the reaction of the club to be very different. All the above made the same commitment as Segayaro and failed to come good on their word
Scott Donald also reneged on his contract early.