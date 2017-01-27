Sal Paradise wrote: The point is you will always get overseas players who will not see their contract out regardless of the example you set with Segayaro.

Yes and as pointed out with other examples there's nothing wrong with that if the player/coach goes out it the right way.- Segeyaro went public when he didn't need to.- He painted a picture that he was left alone to look at 4 walls every night when the club worked the balls off to make him welcome and happy.- His agent is now claiming the contract was finalised.All things he didn't have to do, so when people say he made one mistake by signing a new contract.....no he made a few mistakes now in how he's tried to force a move.End of the day he could've been a Cronulla player 2 months ago had he, Cronulla and his agent gone about it professionally.....but they've chosen not to.