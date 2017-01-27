WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:14 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
So if nobody is prepared to pay a fee then what do Leeds gain other than my dad is bigger than your dad?

If most on here think it will make players see out their contracts I personally don't agree - we have seen with Carroll, Buderus and Eastwood the exact same scenario i.e. I want to cut my contract short and the reaction of the club to be very different. All the above made the same commitment as Segayaro and failed to come good on their word

Scott Donald also reneged on his contract early.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:28 pm
William Eve wrote:
Scott Donald also reneged on his contract early.

he did as he went to join the police, but again all above board and done through the right channels and went with the clubs blessing.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:40 pm
The point is you will always get overseas players who will not see their contract out regardless of the example you set with Segayaro

Graham Murray is seen as a club legend but he did the same - an NRL club knocking and off he went taking with him arguably one of the best players in the whole competition.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:46 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
he did as he went to join the police, but again all above board and done through the right channels and went with the clubs blessing.


It will always be with the clubs blessing when they have a replacement already, and are happy enough to release.

Segayaro was world class, and saved us from relegation. The club therefore knew the importance of keeping him. They also knew he wanted to be in the NRL if he could, but chose to forget that bit.
Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:53 pm
Gotcha wrote:
It will always be with the clubs blessing when they have a replacement already, and are happy enough to release.

Segayaro was world class, and saved us from relegation. The club therefore knew the importance of keeping him. They also knew he wanted to be in the NRL if he could, but chose to forget that bit.

Without Segeyaro, Leeds would have finished bottom of SL and they may well have struggled to emerge from the Middle 8's with any dignity either.

Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:52 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
The point is you will always get overseas players who will not see their contract out regardless of the example you set with Segayaro.


Yes and as pointed out with other examples there's nothing wrong with that if the player/coach goes out it the right way.

- Segeyaro went public when he didn't need to.
- He painted a picture that he was left alone to look at 4 walls every night when the club worked the balls off to make him welcome and happy.
- His agent is now claiming the contract was finalised.

All things he didn't have to do, so when people say he made one mistake by signing a new contract.....no he made a few mistakes now in how he's tried to force a move.

End of the day he could've been a Cronulla player 2 months ago had he, Cronulla and his agent gone about it professionally.....but they've chosen not to.
