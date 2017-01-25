WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:17 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22078
Clearwing wrote:
If Leeds were out of pocket I might incline more towards this view. As it is, we're rid of a player of questionable temperament.

i get the motivation to try and play the good guy here, but there is a strong case of players needing to be careful what they wish for here because a contract that they don't have to honour, is also one that clubs don't have to honour.

And its not just the removal of that security that will be to their detriment. It increases the value of a player to a club to not only have him, but prevent anyone else having him. Having the player as an asset increases his value to a club, not having him as an asset will reduce his value. Not to mention the value to the club of being able to plan on having a player, again without that a player is far less valuable to a club - and all these lower values would result for most players in a lower wage and less security. If a player can walk out on a contract on a whim, why not have them on a sporting equivalent of a zero hours contract? If the club get no security, why offer anything further than a pay as you play deal?

This may be a Randian wet-dream for the Murdoch-right, and in fact no doubt some of the very best players would make an awful lot of more money selling their services to the highest bidder every week, but for most players, including those of Segeyaro's level it would a gig-economy nightmare. Lets not forget Segeyaro took a wage from Penrith for nigh on year despite playing only 4 games, and prior to his cameo at Leeds last year couldnt find a gig in the NRL.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:22 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9296
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Clearwing wrote:
If Leeds were out of pocket I might incline more towards this view. As it is, we're rid of a player of questionable temperament.


Well they've had to go out and spend money on Parcell so will be out of pocket.

Ateotd in sport if Club A wants to sign Club B's player then they offer a fee, that's all this is but has been complicated by said player & agent because Club A don't want to pay a fee.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:06 pm
Big Jim Slade Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2011 11:57 am
Posts: 338
I'm 100% with Hetherington on this one. Once you sign a contract you have both legal and moral obligations and if you're not prepared to match up to those there have to be consequences. Leeds aren't the bad guy here, and no amount of pursuing some form of compensation will make it so the club is in the wrong. Both sides signed a contract and only one was prepared to fulfil it. If it were the other way around and Segeyaro had been left without a club and none wanted to take him do you think his lawyers would have just gone 'Oh well, let's be the bigger men in this and forget it'? No, they would have demanded full payment of his remaining contract.

A stand needs to be taken for the good of the sport.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:18 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: LDZ
^^^^^ It's as simple as that
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:13 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4014
Big Jim Slade wrote:
I'm 100% with Hetherington on this one. Once you sign a contract you have both legal and moral obligations and if you're not prepared to match up to those there have to be consequences. Leeds aren't the bad guy here, and no amount of pursuing some form of compensation will make it so the club is in the wrong. Both sides signed a contract and only one was prepared to fulfil it. If it were the other way around and Segeyaro had been left without a club and none wanted to take him do you think his lawyers would have just gone 'Oh well, let's be the bigger men in this and forget it'? No, they would have demanded full payment of his remaining contract.

A stand needs to be taken for the good of the sport.


Excellent post

This I guess is also Gary Hetherington's point of view on the matter.If we get dry bummed with this Segeyaro contract dispute then the flood gates will be open and plenty more clubs will have to suffer the consequences down the track.
A stand needs to be taken here.

Cronulla need to agree a transfer fee if they want him,if they don't wish to pay one then IMO they can get f**ked
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:17 am
sgtwilko Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6888
Location: Central Coast
Big Jim Slade wrote:
I'm 100% with Hetherington on this one. Once you sign a contract you have both legal and moral obligations and if you're not prepared to match up to those there have to be consequences. Leeds aren't the bad guy here, and no amount of pursuing some form of compensation will make it so the club is in the wrong. Both sides signed a contract and only one was prepared to fulfil it. If it were the other way around and Segeyaro had been left without a club and none wanted to take him do you think his lawyers would have just gone 'Oh well, let's be the bigger men in this and forget it'? No, they would have demanded full payment of his remaining contract.

A stand needs to be taken for the good of the sport.

Bang on! 100% correct. I genuinely have trouble understanding how others have a different view point.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 9:30 am
Bang User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8528
Location: LDZ
sgtwilko wrote:
I genuinely have trouble understanding how others have a different view point.


Me too. There is no other way of approaching this situation.
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
