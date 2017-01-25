Clearwing wrote: If Leeds were out of pocket I might incline more towards this view. As it is, we're rid of a player of questionable temperament.

i get the motivation to try and play the good guy here, but there is a strong case of players needing to be careful what they wish for here because a contract that they don't have to honour, is also one that clubs don't have to honour.And its not just the removal of that security that will be to their detriment. It increases the value of a player to a club to not only have him, but prevent anyone else having him. Having the player as an asset increases his value to a club, not having him as an asset will reduce his value. Not to mention the value to the club of being able to plan on having a player, again without that a player is far less valuable to a club - and all these lower values would result for most players in a lower wage and less security. If a player can walk out on a contract on a whim, why not have them on a sporting equivalent of a zero hours contract? If the club get no security, why offer anything further than a pay as you play deal?This may be a Randian wet-dream for the Murdoch-right, and in fact no doubt some of the very best players would make an awful lot of more money selling their services to the highest bidder every week, but for most players, including those of Segeyaro's level it would a gig-economy nightmare. Lets not forget Segeyaro took a wage from Penrith for nigh on year despite playing only 4 games, and prior to his cameo at Leeds last year couldnt find a gig in the NRL.