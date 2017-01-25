WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Player | James Segeyaro

 
Post a reply

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:43 pm
Superted Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 01, 2003 10:39 pm
Posts: 1127
ThePrinter wrote:
Why come out with all the homesickness stuff and how he couldn't possible return to the UK......when he allegedly didn't even finalise the contract with Leeds to play in 2017???


Yep, that last bit clearly is a desperate attempt.

For what it's worth, I'm sure he is 'homesick' or certainly would prefer to carry out is profession 'back home in Oz' - I don't actually think money is the driver, he would just prefer to be in Oz if he can get similar/reasonable money there - that was always his intention and he didn't hide it. Unfortunately for all concerned, the Sharks weren't able to offer a contract until a few weeks after he'd been left with no other NRL playing offers so had taken his only offer on the table at Leeds.

Ultimately though, GH has done a great bit of business and found a more than adequate replacement in Parcell (who's also probably cheaper). We no longer want or need Segeyaro, so cut him loose and put it down to experience. He's not covered himself in glory, if we just cut ties and play the bigger man, he's the only one who looks bad out of it all - as it is, I think Leeds are looking petty and uncompasionate.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:50 pm
ploinerrhino Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Apr 02, 2013 7:26 am
Posts: 732
As said before once you let one off his contract you are leaving the door wide open for anyone else to do the same . On another note Parcell will have a long way to go yet before he gets up to Judas level

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:03 pm
illy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 23, 2012 12:54 pm
Posts: 91
William Eve wrote:
I mentioned homesickness and its links to depression not so long ago which all appear to characterise some of the impulsive behaviours displayed by Segeyaro since last year. This led to him ending up on the outer at Penrith and swapping places with Hardaker.

Some of the psychiatric experts in here claimed that was a load of crap because he's selfish and taking the pee, etc.

His father died last year who he was very close to. That may explain why he's where he is at mentally and emotionally right now. He's been all over the place ever since.

I hope my views don't come across as too "leftist" for the likes of illy.

Leeds should let it go and move on. It's not a good look otherwise.


You are claiming that some people on here are " psychiatric experts " and then go on to say that his father dies in 2015 and this might explain..... So come on then when did you have him on your psychiatric couch ?.

Leeds have moved on by signing a New hooker and passing it off to the lawyers to sort out.

Only people not to have moved on with this matter is us keyboard psychiatric lawyers. Soon as the season starts I am sure this sad person will be confined to the rubbish bin of history.

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:16 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5603
illy wrote:
Soon as the season starts I am sure this sad person will be confined to the rubbish bin of history.


Nah, William'll stick around this year I reckon :wink:

Seriously though, this has gone far enough for me. Too much more and the club'll start coming across like the bloke who batters his ex for leaving him.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:25 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9294
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Clearwing wrote:
Nah, William'll stick around this year I reckon :wink:

Seriously though, this has gone far enough for me. Too much more and the club'll start coming across like the bloke who batters his ex for leaving him.


Tbf they're asking for a transfer fee......hardly a crime or unreasonable request. No one is expecting the £250k figure but Cronulla dont seem to have even offered £25. If we had turned down a couple of reasonable offers then I could understand the argument that we're being harsh.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Player | James Segeyaro

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:41 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5603
ThePrinter wrote:
Tbf they're asking for a transfer fee......hardly a crime or unreasonable request. No one is expecting the £250k figure but Cronulla dont seem to have even offered £25. If we had turned down a couple of reasonable offers then I could understand the argument that we're being harsh.


If Leeds were out of pocket I might incline more towards this view. As it is, we're rid of a player of questionable temperament.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Clearwing, Emagdnim13, Frosties., Gotcha, Hopie, Jrrhino, Rammer, rollin thunder, Seth, southyorksdave, TheNo36, ThePrinter, tigertot, xparksider and 188 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,8281,54975,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  