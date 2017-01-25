ThePrinter wrote: Why come out with all the homesickness stuff and how he couldn't possible return to the UK......when he allegedly didn't even finalise the contract with Leeds to play in 2017???

Yep, that last bit clearly is a desperate attempt.For what it's worth, I'm sure he is 'homesick' or certainly would prefer to carry out is profession 'back home in Oz' - I don't actually think money is the driver, he would just prefer to be in Oz if he can get similar/reasonable money there - that was always his intention and he didn't hide it. Unfortunately for all concerned, the Sharks weren't able to offer a contract until a few weeks after he'd been left with no other NRL playing offers so had taken his only offer on the table at Leeds.Ultimately though, GH has done a great bit of business and found a more than adequate replacement in Parcell (who's also probably cheaper). We no longer want or need Segeyaro, so cut him loose and put it down to experience. He's not covered himself in glory, if we just cut ties and play the bigger man, he's the only one who looks bad out of it all - as it is, I think Leeds are looking petty and uncompasionate.