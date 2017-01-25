ploinerrhino wrote: What a load of Bull**** posted on here . Top and bottom was he was happy here , happy to sign a contract having had plenty of time to think about it , returned home and was offered a better deal so then and only then threw the homesick card into the fray . Either get a reasonable fee for him or let him rot .

I am not coming down on either is the right way, but you have just posted utter rubbish yourself.We got him because we were desperate at the time, would pay the money, and he was available, without being able to play for an NRL club at that time, lucky us. He came, he played, and he saved our season. He even already had it in his head that if an NRL club came in for him that he had the option to return immediately. No club came in at that point, and he was still in this country, so it appears he agreed to go with a longer contract. Upon returning to Australia he then was offered the opportunity at an NRL club who in change of circumstances they had a space, which he was open about was his preferred option, and here we are. I doubt very much he is on more money, but who knows.