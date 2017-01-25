|
Superted wrote:
I get that whole point, though I feel there is a fundamental difference between someone walking out mid-contract or mid-season, to someone changing their mind on a contract within weeks and before they've actually began any of their contractual obligations.
Each case should be decided on merit, and in this instance I feel it would have been better to simply wash our hands of him. It's wasted time and effort for little value and I feel makes the club look like they lack compassion given the timescales of the wish to renege.
And, whilst it's the first time my views have ever been called lefty (something which I am far from), I do feel we should just let the bloke crack on with his life rather than making it difficult for no real gain.
I am sure that under normal circumstances a club would probably give a player a few ' cooling off days '. In fact like we did when he first joined us on 23rd June. He had until the 1st September to decide whether he was staying or leaving.
He choose to stay and then became ' homesick ' after finding out another club in the NRL would be interested in him if he could get a release from his contract with the Rhinos.
This is not homesickness or bad decision, just pure greed.
I mentioned homesickness and its links to depression not so long ago which all appear to characterise some of the impulsive behaviours displayed by Segeyaro since last year. This led to him ending up on the outer at Penrith and swapping places with Hardaker.
Some of the psychiatric experts in here claimed that was a load of crap because he's selfish and taking the pee, etc.
His father died last year who he was very close to. That may explain why he's where he is at mentally and emotionally right now. He's been all over the place ever since.
I hope my views don't come across as too "leftist" for the likes of illy.
Leeds should let it go and move on. It's not a good look otherwise.
Last edited by William Eve
on Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:53 pm, edited 1 time in total.
illy wrote:
Superted wrote:
I get that whole point, though I feel there is a fundamental difference between someone walking out mid-contract or mid-season, to someone changing their mind on a contract within weeks and before they've actually began any of their contractual obligations.
Each case should be decided on merit, and in this instance I feel it would have been better to simply wash our hands of him. It's wasted time and effort for little value and I feel makes the club look like they lack compassion given the timescales of the wish to renege.
And, whilst it's the first time my views have ever been called lefty (something which I am far from), I do feel we should just let the bloke crack on with his life rather than making it difficult for no real gain.
I am sure that under normal circumstances a club would probably give a player a few ' cooling off days '. In fact like we did when he first joined us on 23rd June. He had until the 1st September to decide whether he was staying or leaving.
He choose to stay and then became ' homesick ' after finding out another club in the NRL would be interested in him if he could get a release from his contract with the Rhinos.
This is not homesickness or bad decision, just pure greed.
Or a mixture of both - the Sharks were only able to make him an offer after the 1st Sept deadline had passed. Don't get me wrong, I think Segeyaro is 100% in the wrong, if he was that bothered, he shouldn't have agreed to stay and hung on in the hope of an NRL deal. But that doesn't change my view on what Leeds should do.
Apologies: I meant to say his father died year before last, above.
I don't think he will man-up anytime soon.
So much for RL Cares both here and in the NRL.
What a load of Bull**** posted on here . Top and bottom was he was happy here , happy to sign a contract having had plenty of time to think about it , returned home and was offered a better deal so then and only then threw the homesick card into the fray . Either get a reasonable fee for him or let him rot .
ploinerrhino wrote:
What a load of Bull**** posted on here . Top and bottom was he was happy here , happy to sign a contract having had plenty of time to think about it , returned home and was offered a better deal so then and only then threw the homesick card into the fray . Either get a reasonable fee for him or let him rot .
I am not coming down on either is the right way, but you have just posted utter rubbish yourself.
We got him because we were desperate at the time, would pay the money, and he was available, without being able to play for an NRL club at that time, lucky us. He came, he played, and he saved our season. He even already had it in his head that if an NRL club came in for him that he had the option to return immediately. No club came in at that point, and he was still in this country, so it appears he agreed to go with a longer contract. Upon returning to Australia he then was offered the opportunity at an NRL club who in change of circumstances they had a space, which he was open about was his preferred option, and here we are. I doubt very much he is on more money, but who knows.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
William Eve wrote:
Apologies: I meant to say his father died year before last, above.
I don't think he will man-up anytime soon.
So much for RL Cares both here and in the NRL.
I wonder if you'd have had these views had Leeds just let him go, without a fight.
On second thoughts, no I don't. We all know the answer to that one.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
You said it all there , he happily signed a contract with us and then when a better offer came along decided to break it . Sorry pal that does not wash with me , Leeds could not have legally cancelled his contract so it works both ways .
I can relate to and accept both points of view. All employers should look to treat employees fairly and look for amicable solutions when things don't work out. But on the other hand employees have to give consideration to the impact of their actions on their employers business. As has been said at some point GH and the Rhinos should let him go whether or not we get a fee. But for now I think a little time sat on his hands whilst we try to salvage some compensation is fair enough and good for the game. Contracts are important, plans are made on the basis of a signed understanding. If Segeyaro had doubts about staying then he shouldn't have signed. Once he signed he should have stayed, at least for this year, unless we could find a replacement. If contracts can be signed and discarded with no consequences, then chaos will ensue. But as I said earlier the clubs and governing bodies in sport have a massive part to play in ensuring stability.
