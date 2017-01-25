Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote: Why would they? Usually the homesick card is played, the club can't keep an unhappy, salary cap eating player, club releases player who then joins the NRL team.



Been happening for years. NRL teams transfer fees come out of their cap money does it not? Why pay when the target usually has a better than average chance of wriggling out for nowt?

In addition to any fee being counted on the salary cap, in the NRL the clubs have to pay an extra 50% of whatever tthe transfer fee is to the NRLs welfare fund - so a £200k fee becomes £300k. It's just not going to happen.I'm still of the opinion we should let him go and move on - we're sorted with Parcell and ultimately this is a young blokes life that's being screwed up - albeit because of his own mistakes/decisions. Life is too short, and a rugby league players career is too short to waste time on arguements of 'principle', particularly when you consider he wanted to backflip only weeks after signing, and before he was due back. It hardly had a massive impact on Leeds (only the same as if he'd said he was leaving before the 1st Sept deadline).Move on gracefully and play the 'better man' would be my approach - appreciate others will feel differently, but I think that's acting on emotion and pride rather than what's the best way to move forward.