William Eve wrote:
Let's see what happens if the case goes to court or employment tribunal.
The undisclosed fee would be preferable. A defeat wouldn't break Leeds, nor Segeyaro's agent, nor his solicitor. It might just ruin him though. Though of course he could win.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:52 pm
See William's lost it again.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.
Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:48 pm
William Eve wrote:
So, just to confirm the exact window regarding your fertile imagination.
Segeyaro announces on 26 Nov, 2016 that he's not returning to Leeds.
GH announces on 5 Dec, 2016 that Segeyaro is available for transfer for a fee of £250K.
Therefore, the club may have told Segeyaro to return to the club early during that 9 day window above, but he didn't return early, and certainly not by the 5 Dec, 2016, hence the termination of his contract, yes?
We can bin Jan 3rd, 2017 as an irrelevance then?
OK.
If you say so
All the dates are an irrelevance. If both Leeds and Segeyaro wanted to honour the contract, even now, they could. Its not even a contract issue.
But Segeyaro isnt suing Leeds for breach of contract, nor unpaid wages, likely because he doesnt have much of an argument. In fact Ayoub is arguing the complete opposite, that Segeyaro wasnt contracted at all.
Seems a little nonsensical from Ayoub to be honest, nobody is arguing for the enforcement of the contract, it is accepted by all parties to have ended. Ayoub's argument seems to be that when Segeyaro agreed to be registered as a Leeds player until 2018, he shouldnt have been registered as a Leeds player until 2018.
Ayoub's biggest problem is that the NRL wont register Segeyaro not because of Leeds contract with him (after all, everyone accepts this no longer is applicable), but because the RFL have him registered as a Leeds player, for the RFL to register him as a Leeds player Leeds must submit a registration form, as must Segeyaro. This would be in contravention of RLIF regulations. Ayoub is claiming that the RFL must transfer a registration he is also arguing doesnt exist.
On top of Ayoub's argument demanding the RFL needing to transfer a registration he is also arguing doesnt exist, his further problem is that there are processes and procedures a player must follow to be declared a free agent. Processes it is impossible for him to have followed (because he is a registered Leeds player with the RFL). So not only will Ayoub need to prove that Segeyaro had no playing contract with Leeds, he will need to prove Segeyaro's registration that the NRL want transfered doesnt exist, he will then need to explain why he has been negotiating with clubs despite not following the process to have himself registered as a free agent.
Once he has done all that, he will need to hope the RFL don't refuse the transfer on their 'catch-all' clause of a reasonable belief that doing so would bring the game in to disrepute.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:39 pm
Ayoub's problem is more fundamental than the precise ins and outs. Its that he thought it was all straightforward - Segeyaro calls 'homesick', Leeds fold and release him, and Segeyaro signs with whoever he wants. No contract mess, no registration issues. Anything Ayoub tried or tries to do is in real strife once Leeds decided not to play ball.
Added to that is the fact that the RFL has realised it has to stand firm as well with the Solomona issue at the same time. So they've grown a backbone, and the NRL has seen some similar issues (threats of players going to NFL, Semi Radrada etc) which all in all make it a very bad time to try to get everyone to play nice for the sake of Segeyaro.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:52 pm
If Ayoub's story was true then why isn't Segeyaro a Cronulla player now? It's been over two months since Segeyaro said he wanted out, surely enough time to prove that the contract hadn't been completed like he claims?
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:59 pm
Exactly my thought printer, if it was all fine and dandy for chicko to sign for cronulla as per Ayoub's understanding then why isn't he? Surely cronulla would've signed him up for free in a heart beat if that was the case. But it isn't they will have had their club lawyers examine his contract and realise that Ayoub's understanding is not reality.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:01 am
Also, to register a player with the rlf won't they need to see his playing contract? If he's registered to us, he's clearly contracted to us.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:04 am
A quick google of Sam Ayoub tells you how dodgy he is.
