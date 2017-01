Should be interesting to see how this latest spat involving GH plays out. GH keeps repeating his mantra that Segeyaro "terminated the contract" by not returning, but Leeds allegedly stopped paying him his salary before he was due to return?

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)