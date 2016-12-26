WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Player | James Segeyaro

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 4:43 pm
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to you too loiner81 :CHEERS: :DRUNK: :HUG:

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:58 pm
Haven't seen any New Years Resolutions on the boards yet...? I'll try to be mature and balanced - any other takers? :lol:

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:01 pm
HRS Rhino wrote:
Haven't seen any New Years Resolutions on the boards yet...? I'll try to be mature and balanced - any other takers? :lol:

Oi!

That was mine last year :wink:

Post Mon Dec 26, 2016 8:03 pm
William Eve wrote:
Oi!

That was mine last year :wink:


:lol: :lol: :lol: Cheers Bill, funniest thing I've read all day! Best wishes for the New Year :-)

Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:16 pm
i was told this afternoon that segeyaro could finally be announced as a cronulla player after a transfer fee has finally been agreed between the 2 clubs and that it's now just a case of tying the loose ends up before he is paraded in his new number 9 shirt

i expect him to be fully up to speed with the cronulla drills and will be making the trip over for the wcc game v wigan judging by the amount of time he's been training with their players,that is of course if he will be ok with being so far away from home :wink:
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:20 pm
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
i was told this afternoon that segeyaro could finally be announced as a cronulla player after a transfer fee has finally been agreed between the 2 clubs and that it's now just a case of tying the loose ends up before he is paraded in his new number 9 shirt

i expect him to be fully up to speed with the cronulla drills and will be making the trip over for the wcc game v wigan judging by the amount of time he's been training with their players,that is of course if he will be ok with being so far away from home :wink:


undisclosed fee by any chance? :wink:
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 6:58 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
undisclosed fee by any chance? :wink:

ooh you cynic biff :lol:
Post Sun Jan 08, 2017 7:01 pm
Jonesy's a Legend wrote:
ooh you cynic biff :lol:


:D
