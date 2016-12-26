i was told this afternoon that segeyaro could finally be announced as a cronulla player after a transfer fee has finally been agreed between the 2 clubs and that it's now just a case of tying the loose ends up before he is paraded in his new number 9 shirti expect him to be fully up to speed with the cronulla drills and will be making the trip over for the wcc game v wigan judging by the amount of time he's been training with their players,that is of course if he will be ok with being so far away from home