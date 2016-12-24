illy wrote: The point with this is we have now paid a transfer fee to replace a player who has broken a contract and this is costing the club money, ( as our replacement was CONTRACTED to another club ) so why shouldn't we also benefit from the supposed security of a contract.



With regards to:



Greg Eastwood as far as I recall he stated he was homesick while still playing for Leeds and asked to leave at the end of the season.

Danny Buderus asked to be released from the last year of his contract as he wanted to play his final season with Newcastle ( His Club)

Toni Carroll Wanted to go back to Aus as England based players were not going to be chosen for state of Origin games, again requested while here not sure if also smashing shoulder into barrier at the 'NEW' JJB stadium had a influence on that.



The player that would have set the precedence for this case would have been Craig Innes, but this was during the superleage war and he walked out on us before the Semi Final against Bradford

( I think ).



With regards to Warrington and Sandow, Warrington are holding his registration and therefore if he plays in the next 12 months they will receive a transfer fee exactly the same stance as GH.



We ended up in this position as a player signed a contract with us when they were no other offers out there and soon as there was strong possibility of a better one he has tried to do the dirty.

If anybody is prepared to pay a fee for him all well and good - that doesn't seem likely at this point. So just holding out for nothing seems futile to me but if it makes GH feel like more a man good for him. If Leeds have paid a fee for a reserve grade NRL hooker it shows how desperate Leeds are - I doubt Cronulla are equally desperate.Eastwood did what Segeyaro has done - Canterbury came knocking and he suddenly has home sickness. Wayne Bennett goes to Newcastle and all of a sudden Buderus wants to has his last season at Newcastle. Leeds didn't stand in their way so why be so stubborn in this case and neither did they get a fee or a player exchange for two players who it could be argued were as important to Leeds as Segeyaro.