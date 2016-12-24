WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Segeyaro

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:27 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14878
Location: On the road
illy wrote:
The point with this is we have now paid a transfer fee to replace a player who has broken a contract and this is costing the club money, ( as our replacement was CONTRACTED to another club ) so why shouldn't we also benefit from the supposed security of a contract.

With regards to:

Greg Eastwood as far as I recall he stated he was homesick while still playing for Leeds and asked to leave at the end of the season.
Danny Buderus asked to be released from the last year of his contract as he wanted to play his final season with Newcastle ( His Club)
Toni Carroll Wanted to go back to Aus as England based players were not going to be chosen for state of Origin games, again requested while here not sure if also smashing shoulder into barrier at the 'NEW' JJB stadium had a influence on that.

The player that would have set the precedence for this case would have been Craig Innes, but this was during the superleage war and he walked out on us before the Semi Final against Bradford
( I think ).

With regards to Warrington and Sandow, Warrington are holding his registration and therefore if he plays in the next 12 months they will receive a transfer fee exactly the same stance as GH.

We ended up in this position as a player signed a contract with us when they were no other offers out there and soon as there was strong possibility of a better one he has tried to do the dirty.


If anybody is prepared to pay a fee for him all well and good - that doesn't seem likely at this point. So just holding out for nothing seems futile to me but if it makes GH feel like more a man good for him. If Leeds have paid a fee for a reserve grade NRL hooker it shows how desperate Leeds are - I doubt Cronulla are equally desperate.

Eastwood did what Segeyaro has done - Canterbury came knocking and he suddenly has home sickness. Wayne Bennett goes to Newcastle and all of a sudden Buderus wants to has his last season at Newcastle. Leeds didn't stand in their way so why be so stubborn in this case and neither did they get a fee or a player exchange for two players who it could be argued were as important to Leeds as Segeyaro.
Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:58 pm
son of headingley Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Jul 02, 2015 8:22 pm
Posts: 226
Location: The EU (for 2 years at least)
Sal Paradise wrote:
compare Warrington's approach to Sandow to that of GH so much more grown up.


As has been pointed out, Wolves still hold Sandow's registration.

Plus, the lack of any serious cries of indignation from Warrington reflects more on the fact that he had become a bit part player for their team (& they are probably glad to free up some large cap space), as opposed to Segeyaro, who most would say was crucial to our 2017 & 2018 plans, until he reneged on his deal.

Sal Paradise wrote:
If Leeds have paid a fee for a reserve grade NRL hooker it shows how desperate Leeds are


Not true. He wasn't reserve grade whilst playing for Manly in 2016 - 15 games played for the first team until injury curtailed his season.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:58 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15061
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
Sal Paradise wrote:
If anybody is prepared to pay a fee for him all well and good - that doesn't seem likely at this point. So just holding out for nothing seems futile to me but if it makes GH feel like more a man good for him. If Leeds have paid a fee for a reserve grade NRL hooker it shows how desperate Leeds are - I doubt Cronulla are equally desperate.

Eastwood did what Segeyaro has done - Canterbury came knocking and he suddenly has home sickness. Wayne Bennett goes to Newcastle and all of a sudden Buderus wants to has his last season at Newcastle. Leeds didn't stand in their way so why be so stubborn in this case and neither did they get a fee or a player exchange for two players who it could be argued were as important to Leeds as Segeyaro.
Leeds may have had to pay a fee for parcelle, because he was in contract. The fee was to buy out his contract. Now the clubs may have agreed the transfer openly and agreed that as he was not first choice the fee was zero.

With regards to buderus and Eastwood, they left two years after signing a contract, and given decent service. Not changed their minds a couple of weeks after signing because a better offer came along

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:44 pm
William Eve User avatar
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4544
Exeter Rhino wrote:
Leeds have a history here with Ryan Sheridan, Andy Hay, Karl Pratt and Darren Fleary when Powell took over. I'm not sure whether they received any compensation, but IIRC all had long term deals at the club at the time.

Good balanced post highlighting the hypocrisy.

Doesn't fit the narrative being depicted by all the fawning groupie fans of a nasty and extremely bitter CEO though.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 5:55 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15061
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
William Eve wrote:
Good balanced post highlighting the hypocrisy.

Doesn't fit the narrative being depicted by all the fawning groupie fans of a nasty and extremely bitter CEO though.

Apart from the fact that they will have been given compensation, or they would have been taken to court. Leeds wanted rid, so settled the contract. Its how contracts work

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 6:10 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1002
Sal Paradise wrote:
If anybody is prepared to pay a fee for him all well and good - that doesn't seem likely at this point. So just holding out for nothing seems futile to me but if it makes GH feel like more a man good for him. If Leeds have paid a fee for a reserve grade NRL hooker it shows how desperate Leeds are - I doubt Cronulla are equally desperate.

Eastwood did what Segeyaro has done - Canterbury came knocking and he suddenly has home sickness. Wayne Bennett goes to Newcastle and all of a sudden Buderus wants to has his last season at Newcastle. Leeds didn't stand in their way so why be so stubborn in this case and neither did they get a fee or a player exchange for two players who it could be argued were as important to Leeds as Segeyaro.


Your logic is laughable to be honest mate, your asking the guy who runs the financial part of the club to not seek compensation for lost funds :CRAZY:
If he just let him go for nothing he wouldn't be doing his job

Eastwood and Buderus told us with plenty of time in advance of the new season, Segeyaro didn't really tell us at all, he just kicked up a fuss in the Aussie press and said he wasn't coming back.

I think it is quite funny that no NRL club is willing to pay a transfer, serves Segeyaro right of thinking any club is privileged to have him.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 6:24 pm
illy Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jun 23, 2012 12:54 pm
Posts: 86
William Eve wrote:
Good balanced post highlighting the hypocrisy.

Doesn't fit the narrative being depicted by all the fawning groupie fans of a nasty and extremely bitter CEO though.


So Negative as always:

Ryan Sheridan had left a 12 month contract with Leeds and had been brought in by GH from his old club Sheffield Eagles. He was informed that Daryl Powell no longer wanted him as part of his plans for Leeds so we could bring in Mcguire, Burrows and Dunneman. He left Leeds and signed a 2 year contract with Widnes. ( Probably had his remaining contract paid out and at least the difference over the 12 months )

Andy Hay, See above regarding Ryan Sheridan.

Darren Fleary was given a six month notice period that his contract would be terminated, and during that time Huddersfield offered him a contract, Leeds at first said no to the transfer and offered him a squad place after he recovered from injury however Darren wanted to leave, so he became a giants player.

Karl Pratt I have covered on an earlier post .

Yes the club and GH makes mistakes but they are a business and not some cold ruthless machines that some people on hear imagine or ( fantasise about )
Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Bullseye, eric35, Fieldheadrhino, Gotcha, illy, leedsnsouths, Maverick Rhino, StoneColdJaneAusten, suffolk rhinos, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, taxi4stevesmith, The Eagle, the stella kid, TOMCAT and 228 guests

