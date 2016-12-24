Sal Paradise wrote: I don't think GH does everything wrong but unlike some I don't think he can walk unaided on the surface of the River Aire either.



This isn't doing Leeds any good - Nobody is going to pay much for this player if anything at all so it a futile exercise - more about GH trying to deflect away attention from how he has ended up in this position in first place. Perhaps if those backing GH's stance addressed that issue then we might be to have a sensible debate as to the rights/wrongs of this.



Didn't a similar thing happen with Greg Eastwood,Toni Carroll and Danny Buderus i.e they signed longer contracts than they actually served didn't see the "a contract is a contract' in anything like the degree we are seeing here. Not seeing out a contract is a risk you take when you sign players from the NRL compare Warrington's approach to Sandow to that of GH so much more grown up.



If you don't want the issues of NRL players then produce your own - that an issue for another topic

The point with this is we have now paid a transfer fee to replace a player who has broken a contract and this is costing the club money, ( as our replacement was CONTRACTED to another club ) so why shouldn't we also benefit from the supposed security of a contract.With regards to:Greg Eastwood as far as I recall he stated he was homesick while still playing for Leeds and asked to leave at the end of the season.Danny Buderus asked to be released from the last year of his contract as he wanted to play his final season with Newcastle ( His Club)Toni Carroll Wanted to go back to Aus as England based players were not going to be chosen for state of Origin games, again requested while here not sure if also smashing shoulder into barrier at the 'NEW' JJB stadium had a influence on that.The player that would have set the precedence for this case would have been Craig Innes, but this was during the superleage war and he walked out on us before the Semi Final against Bradford( I think ).With regards to Warrington and Sandow, Warrington are holding his registration and therefore if he plays in the next 12 months they will receive a transfer fee exactly the same stance as GH.We ended up in this position as a player signed a contract with us when they were no other offers out there and soon as there was strong possibility of a better one he has tried to do the dirty.