Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:00 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6275
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Hopefully a compromise deal can be reached that suits all parties.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 9:12 am
Stevosfalseteeth
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2015 6:29 am
Posts: 558
It would be fair enough if Segeyaro just told the truth. The fact is he didn't live alone "staring at four walls" he lived with Delaney. He signed a new deal. No way was he homesick. He goes back to Oz to be with his family, yet ends up living with Wade Graham and his agent. If he'd just admitted that Cronulla wanted him, and he wanted to go, then fair enough. It's the cock and bull story that annoys me.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 10:40 am
xparksider
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 135
This isn't about Segeyaro or Solomona or any other individual, no matter what their reasons or motives are. It's about the value and meaning of a CONTRACT. I can't help thinking what an uproar there would be if Leeds or Castleford or any other club suddenly decided that they no longer wanted a player and simply ended his employment without compensation...

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:12 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4702
Location: Hill Valley
xparksider wrote:
This isn't about Segeyaro or Solomona or any other individual, no matter what their reasons or motives are. It's about the value and meaning of a CONTRACT. I can't help thinking what an uproar there would be if Leeds or Castleford or any other club suddenly decided that they no longer wanted a player and simply ended his employment without compensation...


Spot on mate.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 11:18 am
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6275
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
xparksider wrote:
I can't help thinking what an uproar there would be if Leeds or Castleford or any other club suddenly decided that they no longer wanted a player and simply ended his employment without compensation...


Leeds have a history here with Ryan Sheridan, Andy Hay, Karl Pratt and Darren Fleary when Powell took over. I'm not sure whether they received any compensation, but IIRC all had long term deals at the club at the time.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 12:05 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14877
Location: On the road
I don't think GH does everything wrong but unlike some I don't think he can walk unaided on the surface of the River Aire either.

This isn't doing Leeds any good - Nobody is going to pay much for this player if anything at all so it a futile exercise - more about GH trying to deflect away attention from how he has ended up in this position in first place. Perhaps if those backing GH's stance addressed that issue then we might be to have a sensible debate as to the rights/wrongs of this.

Didn't a similar thing happen with Greg Eastwood,Toni Carroll and Danny Buderus i.e they signed longer contracts than they actually served didn't see the "a contract is a contract' in anything like the degree we are seeing here. Not seeing out a contract is a risk you take when you sign players from the NRL compare Warrington's approach to Sandow to that of GH so much more grown up.

If you don't want the issues of NRL players then produce your own - that an issue for another topic
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:13 pm
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4702
Location: Hill Valley
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think GH does everything wrong but unlike some I don't think he can walk unaided on the surface of the River Aire either.


:lol:

This is not about Hetherington as many have pointed out its about abuse of contract and not allowing it to happen. Anyway, we all know Segeyaro will get his wish in the end and imo it won't hurt Leeds to just let it drift for a bit and say waiting for a fee, we hold the moral high ground on this issue as we hold the piece of paper with JS's signature next to 2 years in Leeds.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 1:48 pm
illy

Joined: Sat Jun 23, 2012 12:54 pm
Posts: 85
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think GH does everything wrong but unlike some I don't think he can walk unaided on the surface of the River Aire either.

This isn't doing Leeds any good - Nobody is going to pay much for this player if anything at all so it a futile exercise - more about GH trying to deflect away attention from how he has ended up in this position in first place. Perhaps if those backing GH's stance addressed that issue then we might be to have a sensible debate as to the rights/wrongs of this.

Didn't a similar thing happen with Greg Eastwood,Toni Carroll and Danny Buderus i.e they signed longer contracts than they actually served didn't see the "a contract is a contract' in anything like the degree we are seeing here. Not seeing out a contract is a risk you take when you sign players from the NRL compare Warrington's approach to Sandow to that of GH so much more grown up.

If you don't want the issues of NRL players then produce your own - that an issue for another topic



The point with this is we have now paid a transfer fee to replace a player who has broken a contract and this is costing the club money, ( as our replacement was CONTRACTED to another club ) so why shouldn't we also benefit from the supposed security of a contract.

With regards to:

Greg Eastwood as far as I recall he stated he was homesick while still playing for Leeds and asked to leave at the end of the season.
Danny Buderus asked to be released from the last year of his contract as he wanted to play his final season with Newcastle ( His Club)
Toni Carroll Wanted to go back to Aus as England based players were not going to be chosen for state of Origin games, again requested while here not sure if also smashing shoulder into barrier at the 'NEW' JJB stadium had a influence on that.

The player that would have set the precedence for this case would have been Craig Innes, but this was during the superleage war and he walked out on us before the Semi Final against Bradford
( I think ).

With regards to Warrington and Sandow, Warrington are holding his registration and therefore if he plays in the next 12 months they will receive a transfer fee exactly the same stance as GH.

We ended up in this position as a player signed a contract with us when they were no other offers out there and soon as there was strong possibility of a better one he has tried to do the dirty.

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:03 pm
Him
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 19, 2002 9:47 am
Posts: 13737
Location: Campaigning for a deep attacking line
Sal Paradise wrote:
I don't think GH does everything wrong but unlike some I don't think he can walk unaided on the surface of the River Aire either.

This isn't doing Leeds any good - Nobody is going to pay much for this player if anything at all so it a futile exercise - more about GH trying to deflect away attention from how he has ended up in this position in first place. Perhaps if those backing GH's stance addressed that issue then we might be to have a sensible debate as to the rights/wrongs of this.

Didn't a similar thing happen with Greg Eastwood,Toni Carroll and Danny Buderus i.e they signed longer contracts than they actually served didn't see the "a contract is a contract' in anything like the degree we are seeing here. Not seeing out a contract is a risk you take when you sign players from the NRL compare Warrington's approach to Sandow to that of GH so much more grown up.

If you don't want the issues of NRL players then produce your own - that an issue for another topic

:lol:

Re: James Segeyaro

Post Sat Dec 24, 2016 4:16 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 14877
Location: On the road
Him wrote:
:lol:


Keep the red flag flying :D
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Emagdnim13, Him, illy, Jrrhino, malcadele, oldmanrhino, Sal Paradise, Sam Buca II, Seth, tad rhino and 213 guests

