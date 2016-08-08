WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.

RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
Post Mon Aug 08, 2016 7:41 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
I know you probably don't care but I've been left in a car park for the last 500 million years....

The first ten million years were the worst. And the second ten million years, they were the worst too. The third ten million years I didn't enjoy at all. After that I went into sort of a decline.

Anyhow, the Admin team here at RLFANS.COM finally asked me to do a bit of work and post these T-Shirts they are pushing.

I've seen them, they're rubbish, but then, My capacity for happiness you could fit into a matchbox without taking out the matches first.

Image
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Re: RLFANS.COM T-Shirts.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 7:54 pm
tangerine Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 22, 2012 5:00 pm
Posts: 59
i know that car park you were stuck in it'll be the one at salford,much as i like a T shirt i'd sooner have something with a collar of which you have none! also i think a world cup is on sometime in october so................................

