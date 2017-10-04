WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor signing

Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:20 am
Connor has to be right centre and back up to the halfs, think Griffin will back the wingers up with Rawsthorne
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:12 am
The Jake Connor signing is proving to be an inspired piece of business from Lee Radford/Motu.
Despite not been original first choice, he has shown real resilience and great attitude.
There is no doubt even this early on, that we really have a player on our hands, and he’s going to get better.!!
One of very few these days with real vision, outstanding ball handling and that rare brilliance of the unexpected.

I just hope we have him or a long while. He can achieve everything within the game. Hopefully with us.
We should look after this one.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:29 am
If he had pace he could be a superstar!
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:09 am
Wilde 3 wrote:
If he had pace he could be a superstar!

He has a quick turn of pace, which is arguably more important than top end in our game. Don't think he's had a chance to really open the throttle for us yet but he's been quick enough to jump through the line a few times.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 11:50 am
Interesting reading back over some of the more negative posts from the usual suspects when his signing was announced :).

He's been great for us this year and is ahead of Griffin for a starting spot next season, top recruitment once again.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 2:14 pm
DGM wrote:
Interesting reading back over some of the more negative posts from the usual suspects when his signing was announced :).

He's been great for us this year and is ahead of Griffin for a starting spot next season, top recruitment once again.


I was one who saw him as just a utility player but he has shown us that he has a real brain,can collect high crossfield kicks, can pass a ball with ease and is a wingers dream as a centre.
When he receives the ball you now expect something to happen.
I would like to see him hold down the right centre position but unfortuneately for him his utility value will probably see him moved around again.
Miles ahead of Griffin as a centre.
He is not slow but as someone has said if he had real pace he would be a superstar.
