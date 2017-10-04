The Jake Connor signing is proving to be an inspired piece of business from Lee Radford/Motu.

Despite not been original first choice, he has shown real resilience and great attitude.

There is no doubt even this early on, that we really have a player on our hands, and he’s going to get better.!!

One of very few these days with real vision, outstanding ball handling and that rare brilliance of the unexpected.



I just hope we have him or a long while. He can achieve everything within the game. Hopefully with us.

We should look after this one.