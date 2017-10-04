WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor signing

Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 7:20 am
Connor has to be right centre and back up to the halfs, think Griffin will back the wingers up with Rawsthorne
Always the Optimist never the Pessimist. Glass Half full not half empty man me.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:12 am
The Jake Connor signing is proving to be an inspired piece of business from Lee Radford/Motu.
Despite not been original first choice, he has shown real resilience and great attitude.
There is no doubt even this early on, that we really have a player on our hands, and he’s going to get better.!!
One of very few these days with real vision, outstanding ball handling and that rare brilliance of the unexpected.

I just hope we have him or a long while. He can achieve everything within the game. Hopefully with us.
We should look after this one.
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 9:29 am
If he had pace he could be a superstar!
