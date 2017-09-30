WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor signing

Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 4:28 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
rodney_trotter wrote:
I'm disappointed about losing last but then I think of the positives for next season and Connor is definitely one of them! I think he will keep getting better and that is a scary thought

I thought his role was just as an assistant and part-time for international duties, surely that means he'll still be with the club?
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:23 pm
PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I thought his role was just as an assistant and part-time for international duties, surely that means he'll still be with the club?

That's my understanding too...
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 5:49 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
I think he meant losing last night and missed the word out as opposed to losing Andy Last
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:01 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
World of Redboy wrote:
Griffin as a centre is one dimensional, just a battering ram, you’d be waiting for a group of monkeys to write the works of Shakespeare before you would see the skill Connor showed for Manu’s try



If i had posted that there would have been an outcry from all the cuddle boys
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:10 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
bonaire wrote:
If i had posted that there would have been an outcry from all the cuddle boys

Didn't you want us to keep HTW instead of signing Connor?
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 6:43 pm
Bombed Out Cheeky half-back
So a thread over a year old is resurrected by Barista in order to points score.

Dave K can then proclaim himself as a profit.

And Wizeb can agree with everything Barista says.

It's all predictable, pointless and boring when used to disparage other posters views based on the there and then.

This reincarnation just epitomises the reason many posters no longer bother posting on here as you get ridiculed for an opposing view to the so called'cuddle crew' and any historical post can be dragged up and used against you just to justify other posters existence.
It causes so many divisions on here and it is like being back at school with the attitude of some.
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 7:16 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Bombed Out wrote:
So a thread over a year old is resurrected by Barista in order to points score.

Dave K can then proclaim himself as a profit.

And Wizeb can agree with everything Barista says.

It's all predictable, pointless and boring when used to disparage other posters views based on the there and then.

This reincarnation just epitomises the reason many posters no longer bother posting on here as you get ridiculed for an opposing view to the so called'cuddle crew' and any historical post can be dragged up and used against you just to justify other posters existence.
It causes so many divisions on here and it is like being back at school with the attitude of some.


Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me. :lol:

Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what? :lol:

I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake. :lol:

The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 7:05 am
rodney_trotter User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Wilde 3 wrote:
I think he meant losing last night and missed the word out as opposed to losing Andy Last


Yes I missed out a word in the sentence! Was gutted about Friday but I'm looking forward to seeing how our squad progresses next year
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Wed Oct 04, 2017 4:48 am
Wellsy13 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Mrs Barista wrote:
Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me. :lol:

Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what? :lol:

I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake. :lol:

The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+

Remember harder. It was 2016!

Don't give the anti-cuddlers room to manoeuvre!
