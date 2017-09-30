knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3990

Location: Letchworth Garden City,



rodney_trotter wrote: I'm disappointed about losing last but then I think of the positives for next season and Connor is definitely one of them! I think he will keep getting better and that is a scary thought

I thought his role was just as an assistant and part-time for international duties, surely that means he'll still be with the club? I thought his role was just as an assistant and part-time for international duties, surely that means he'll still be with the club? PCollinson1990 Cheeky half-back



Joined: Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:10 am

Posts: 765

knockersbumpMKII wrote: I thought his role was just as an assistant and part-time for international duties, surely that means he'll still be with the club?

That's my understanding too... That's my understanding too... Wilde 3

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am

Posts: 5635

I think he meant losing last night and missed the word out as opposed to losing Andy Last bonaire Free-scoring winger



Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm

Posts: 1762

World of Redboy wrote: Griffin as a centre is one dimensional, just a battering ram, you’d be waiting for a group of monkeys to write the works of Shakespeare before you would see the skill Connor showed for Manu’s try





If i had posted that there would have been an outcry from all the cuddle boys If i had posted that there would have been an outcry from all the cuddle boys Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25161

Location: West Yorkshire

bonaire wrote: If i had posted that there would have been an outcry from all the cuddle boys

Didn't you want us to keep HTW instead of signing Connor? Didn't you want us to keep HTW instead of signing Connor? Bombed Out Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 12:43 pm

Posts: 564

So a thread over a year old is resurrected by Barista in order to points score.



Dave K can then proclaim himself as a profit.



And Wizeb can agree with everything Barista says.



It's all predictable, pointless and boring when used to disparage other posters views based on the there and then.



This reincarnation just epitomises the reason many posters no longer bother posting on here as you get ridiculed for an opposing view to the so called'cuddle crew' and any historical post can be dragged up and used against you just to justify other posters existence.

It causes so many divisions on here and it is like being back at school with the attitude of some. Mrs Barista

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am

Posts: 25161

Location: West Yorkshire

Bombed Out wrote: So a thread over a year old is resurrected by Barista in order to points score.



Dave K can then proclaim himself as a profit.



And Wizeb can agree with everything Barista says.



It's all predictable, pointless and boring when used to disparage other posters views based on the there and then.



This reincarnation just epitomises the reason many posters no longer bother posting on here as you get ridiculed for an opposing view to the so called'cuddle crew' and any historical post can be dragged up and used against you just to justify other posters existence.

It causes so many divisions on here and it is like being back at school with the attitude of some.



Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me.



Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what?



I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake.



The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+ Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me.Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what?I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake.The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+ rodney_trotter

Eddie Hemmings's Wig



Joined: Wed Mar 28, 2012 1:54 pm

Posts: 183

Wilde 3 wrote: I think he meant losing last night and missed the word out as opposed to losing Andy Last



Yes I missed out a word in the sentence! Was gutted about Friday but I'm looking forward to seeing how our squad progresses next year Yes I missed out a word in the sentence! Was gutted about Friday but I'm looking forward to seeing how our squad progresses next year Wellsy13

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm

Posts: 9778

Location: Hull



Website Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm9778Hull Mrs Barista wrote:



Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what?



I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake.



The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+ Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me.Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what?I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret -thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake.The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+

Remember harder. It was 2016!



Don't give the anti-cuddlers room to manoeuvre! Remember harder. It was 2016!Don't give the anti-cuddlers room to manoeuvre! Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Bing [Bot], Erik the not red, Jake the Peg, Rastrick Rhino, Wellsy13 and 137 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 30 , 31 , 32 , 33 1 ... 29 329 posts • Page 33 of 33 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,643,035 1,144 76,267 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 7th Oct : 18:00 SL CASTLEFORD v LEEDS TV Fri 27th Oct : 10:00 WC:A AUSTRALIA v ENGLAND TV Sat 28th Oct : 06:00 WC:C PNG v WAL TV Sat 28th Oct : 08:10 WC:B NZ v SAM TV Sat 28th Oct : 10:40 WC:D FIJI v USA TV ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM

























