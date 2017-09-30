Bombed Out wrote: So a thread over a year old is resurrected by Barista in order to points score.



Dave K can then proclaim himself as a profit.



And Wizeb can agree with everything Barista says.



It's all predictable, pointless and boring when used to disparage other posters views based on the there and then.



This reincarnation just epitomises the reason many posters no longer bother posting on here as you get ridiculed for an opposing view to the so called'cuddle crew' and any historical post can be dragged up and used against you just to justify other posters existence.

It causes so many divisions on here and it is like being back at school with the attitude of some.

Here he is. Our second best (arguably best) season in a generation and it's all about me.Jake Connor has been an excellent signing and showed glimpses of real class again last night in our final game of the season. Why start another thread on him when one existed? If it happened to show some context on views when he signed, so what?I'm really not sure why you think this is about "scoring points". We all say stuff that we regret - I remember in the 2015 Good Friday derby at 20-0 thinking, maybe saying, that enough was enough with Radford. Look how stupid that was. It's not Orwell's 1984 for goodness sake.The topic is Jake Connor. Thoughts? Bang average utility player? Real prospect? Quality centre? Halfback/fullback in waiting? Personally, as stated, I really rate him and am worried he gets a West Yorkshire gig for 2019+