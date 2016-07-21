WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jake Connor signing

Board index Super League - Super 8s Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jake Connor signing

Post a reply
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Thu Jul 21, 2016 4:24 pm
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4820
join us in the happy clappers club its great :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :DANCE: :DANCE: :DANCE:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:31 am
Tinkerman23 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 20, 2010 9:37 pm
Posts: 1756
hull2524 wrote:
give it a rest bumpy, repeating yourself over and over and over doesn't change out, your questions have been answered

stop repeating others you bell, you saying it doesn't make it any more valid than dave k saying it
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Fri Jul 22, 2016 9:38 am
fc-eaststander User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 08, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 2040
Location: West Hull
Armavinit wrote:
Good intellectual post. You'll be accused of being in the "Cuddle crew" next aaaaannnddd certain posters will still question your post's worth, plus you may be told your opinion is irellevant :lol:


I wouldn't want to be in any cuddle crew and I enjoy reading everyone's posts that's why I come on here lol

I would love to see all our young kids kept on I know some of them personally and there family's but the truth is a lot of young kids can get better money just taking an apprenticeship in the outside world its a real gamble for them because if they get released at 20 years of age they have probably gone past an age where an employer will take them due to government funding for apprentices ( funding stops at 18/19) so there stuck in no mans land Its a real problem.
At bishop they try and prepare them for a job in coaching PE type role, but its not for all kids and there's only so many jobs like that out there, for us to be able to find the next line of rugby stars we need a long production line of quite low paid kids coming along to give us the best chance of bringing some through its not easy for them, super league is physical hence the 23s comp to try and bridge the gap, that will get stronger with 2 other clubs set to join next year, hopefully having the amount of youngsters we have signed on we will see quite a few make the first team in the next few years but some will fall by the way side and do other things or get released its just the way it goes
FC TILL I DIE

COME ON U HULL
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Fri Jul 22, 2016 9:49 am
hull2524 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 06, 2009 2:39 pm
Posts: 4820
You are funny tinkerman :lol:
once a black and white always a black and white COYH
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Jul 23, 2016 11:05 pm
sausagefingers User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2004 7:34 pm
Posts: 545
Had to be helped off the filed today injured concussion or leg injury he was unsteady on his feet
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:39 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25133
Location: West Yorkshire
Turning out OK so far. Covered the halves very well and centres also. Seems to be fulfilling the promise Radford saw in him and demanding the ball. Nice one.
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:45 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 18176
Location: Back in Hull.
Good read that, no suprised that I and others were right about Connor being a good signing and a certain poster was wrong.

Also when are we paying the fee for Connor, that a certain Hudds fan told us we would have too?
Re: Jake Connor signing
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:12 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 25133
Location: West Yorkshire
Yes. Been another excellent Radford acquisition. A real talent.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: anijay, B&WFAN, bonaire, Cardiff_05, DABHAND, Erik the not red, Fields of Fire, FrEaK-HullFC, GrahamGBull, HFC Boy, hull2524, Jake the Peg, jeffers, knockersbumpMKII, Lang Park, Large Paws, leg_end, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, rodney_trotter, Rover, Saint_Claire, SirStan, swissfan, takethetwo, themightynortherner, Tinkerman23, tommyfinn, UllFC, World of Redboy, yorksguy1865 and 575 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,4002,74276,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
18
- 16HULL FC
TV
  
Full Time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM