I wouldn't want to be in any cuddle crew and I enjoy reading everyone's posts that's why I come on here lolI would love to see all our young kids kept on I know some of them personally and there family's but the truth is a lot of young kids can get better money just taking an apprenticeship in the outside world its a real gamble for them because if they get released at 20 years of age they have probably gone past an age where an employer will take them due to government funding for apprentices ( funding stops at 18/19) so there stuck in no mans land Its a real problem.At bishop they try and prepare them for a job in coaching PE type role, but its not for all kids and there's only so many jobs like that out there, for us to be able to find the next line of rugby stars we need a long production line of quite low paid kids coming along to give us the best chance of bringing some through its not easy for them, super league is physical hence the 23s comp to try and bridge the gap, that will get stronger with 2 other clubs set to join next year, hopefully having the amount of youngsters we have signed on we will see quite a few make the first team in the next few years but some will fall by the way side and do other things or get released its just the way it goes