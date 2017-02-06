Nozzy wrote:

Kuni Minga is a top bloke.After the Toulouse v Leigh match in the Cup me and my brother went back to the city centre and were in a bar when Kuni came over to us as he recognised our Leigh shirts and bought us a pint each. Sat with us for a while chatting all things RL and we bought him a couple of drinks in return before he went on his way.Seemed a genuinely nice guy, glad to hear he is doing so well for TO.Minga the Winger