If you go through the player profiles for players in the American comp, big numbers of them are PNG born.
The Americans worked out about 5 years ago that very high quality players from PNG would give them great value for the cost of sponsoring a green card and getting them a job as a dish washer.
It's a great partnership. The PNG boys are lifting the on field standards in America very quickly at practically no cost, and kids from PNG are turning rugby league skills into great life opportunities.
