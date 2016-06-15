JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:

Have just watched the video highlights of some Toulouse Olympique matches. The French club, which has defeated Leigh in the Challenge Cup and pushed Wakefield in a 40-22 Challenge Cup defeat at Wakefield (the score was Wakefield 28 Toulouse 22 at one stage), has unearthed an outstanding PNG winger/centre named Kuni Minga. The lad, who is only 23, has great speed and footwork and could be a SL star in the near future. He regularly scores tries for Toulouse.



I hope that Toulouse can keep him all the way in their rise to Super League status because he is a potential match winner. But his talent, appearing out of nowhere, suggests that there is a huge reservoir of rugby league talent in PNG that could bolster Super League, and the PNG national team, if only it could be uncovered by SL and NRL rugby league scouts.