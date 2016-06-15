|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 738
Only one problem with this. Toulouse and Catalans are the only clubs that can now get the likes of minga in. New uk visa regulations will prohibit 95% of Southern Hemisphere players from getting a gig in the uk
Wed Jun 15, 2016 9:02 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3958
Location: Carcassonne, France
Daddycool wrote:
Only one problem with this. Toulouse and Catalans are the only clubs that can now get the likes of minga in. New uk visa regulations will prohibit 95% of Southern Hemisphere players from getting a gig in the uk
What exactly are these new visa regulations and when do they become operative?
Wed Jun 15, 2016 9:11 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2011 7:44 pm
Posts: 738
1 April, and the main proviso is that they must have played 50% of NRL matches over last 2 seasons
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:32 am
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 633
Kuni has kicked 2017 off with a hat-trick
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:12 pm
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3958
Location: Carcassonne, France
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Kuni has kicked 2017 off with a hat-trick
Kuni is awesome. Like I said last year, Toulouse need to make sure that they can keep him.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:47 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2007 6:00 pm
Posts: 2929
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Have just watched the video highlights of some Toulouse Olympique matches. The French club, which has defeated Leigh in the Challenge Cup and pushed Wakefield in a 40-22 Challenge Cup defeat at Wakefield (the score was Wakefield 28 Toulouse 22 at one stage), has unearthed an outstanding PNG winger/centre named Kuni Minga. The lad, who is only 23, has great speed and footwork and could be a SL star in the near future. He regularly scores tries for Toulouse.
I hope that Toulouse can keep him all the way in their rise to Super League status because he is a potential match winner. But his talent, appearing out of nowhere, suggests that there is a huge reservoir of rugby league talent in PNG that could bolster Super League, and the PNG national team, if only it could be uncovered by SL and NRL rugby league scouts.
You know, the score was also 0-0 at one point. Tolouse are clearly SL standard on that fact alone.
Sun Feb 05, 2017 6:52 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5849
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
does he go straight into the top ten of great RL names to sit alongside the likes of willie poching and steele retchless though?
Sun Feb 05, 2017 7:40 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 684
There is a reason he's still a league one player, 4 years since he burst on the scene
