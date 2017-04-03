WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:27 am
I only get to see about four games per season ,last year it was only two.so I appreciate everyone's views and opinions and snippets of info ,but Having to to trawl through parts where people start slagging each other gets tedious and I have to jack it in.over on that other forum they clamp down on it straight away and I find them overly keen.come on lads on your own you provide good reading
Mon Apr 03, 2017 9:30 am
Cas will never win the GF.

I've got them down to win at Wembley, finish 3rd after 23 rounds but then drop out of the top 4 before the play offs.
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 11:51 am
You may be correct but they did say that about Leeds until 2004.

Regardless of whether they win it or not their style of play and attacking attitude is a breath of fresh air to SL which I actually think is level above 2016
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 12:53 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
We are all entitled to an opinion and mine is based on rugby knowledge gained from 50 years of actively supporting Leeds and another 10 years from mainly watching on TV as I now live too far away to attend regular matches live. In addition I coached for almost 10 years I have had senior team management experience so I do have some qualifications to back up my rugby opinions.

Attending matches live does not make your opinion any better than those that watched the same game on TV as some things are missed on TV and some things are better seen on TV while interpreting the trends from stats can be done from anywhere. I did not give an opinion in this case on anything that could have been seen better live so once again your comment is invalid.

However you sound off on almost every thread, sometimes with valid comments in fairness, but more often with extreme and negative stuff including insults which does not make for a good debate. So I suggest you try to argue your case on a rugby basis rather than on a personal level and stop questioning the right to an opinion of those that have to watch on TV



I think you have got a bit precious there, and have completely misunderstood the point. You were the one who talked about sitting next to you in the stand, I mearly pointed out the obvious, which of course you have validated above. At no time have I suggested you can not put your opinion, and very often I have agreed with it. That said however, I refuse to accept that reading stats instead of seeing the match (and please don't tell me you get them all on TV) makes your opinion better or even equal to being there, which you suggest it does.

Let's not forget here it is you who has had a go at my opinion, apparently as negative, rather than the other way round.
#frostiesbitches

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:15 pm
I'd say watching on TV is equal to being there.

It's beneficial for some things but not for others.

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:29 pm
Sal Paradise wrote:
You may be correct but they did say that about Leeds until 2004.

Regardless of whether they win it or not their style of play and attacking attitude is a breath of fresh air to SL which I actually think is level above 2016


Who's they? I certainly didn't. Leeds were a sleeping giant pre-2004. Cas have always been a small time, small town club.
Can see them winning at Wembley if they meet the right team in the final, but a GF win isn't going to happen any time soon.
Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:33 pm
Gotcha wrote:
At no time have I suggested you can not put your opinion....


oh look

Mon Apr 03, 2017 1:48 pm
loiner81 wrote:
oh look

he's telling porkies again.


Does Southstanders village idiot have to get involved in everything with other people. Quote the full post if you want to be involved, there is context.
#frostiesbitches
