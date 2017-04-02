|
|
ThePrinter wrote:
No one said some stats aren't allowed. You criticised the stat he brought up because some teams had played less games even though he said PER GAME.....and you then came up with the one about missed tackles saying we've conceded the 2nd most, disregarding that we've played more. A closer look will tell you that only 3 teams are missing more tackles PER GAME than us.
these things get made up as we go along.
It was clearly stated that if not a positive stat, then you are being negative. Not just one post either. Hence, not allowed. I even posted the positive about offloads, but only a negative is responded on. Difference is I show a balanced position.
I mentioned missed tackles in comparison to the metres made stat, nothing more. Although it is a poor stat, it has no more bearing at this stage than the metres one does.
At this stage stats are worthless until at the very least all teams have played each other and the same amount of games. They do not show progression without that full comparison,
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:59 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
:D these things get made up as we go along.
It was clearly stated that if not a positive stat, then you are being negative. Not just one post either. Hence, not allowed.
I mentioned missed tackles in comparison to the metres made stat, nothing more. Although it is a poor stat, it has no more bearing at this stage than the metres one does.
At this stage stats are worthless until at the very least all teams have played each other and the same amount of games. They do not show progression without that full comparison,
I wonder if you'd think the stats were worthless if we were lowest for metres made per game and offloads and highest for missed tackles and errors???
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 3:25 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
So some stars are allowed and some not? Seems a bit hypocritical al of you don't you think?
I never said or inferred what stats are allowed or not. I made a fair point which you tried to rubbish with an inaccurate comment. When this was pointed out by others instead of accepting your mistake with grace you pursued your negative agenda at a time when most were celebrating our turnaround in form.
I find it difficult to take your comments seriously as you have all the hallmarks of that sort of know-it-all who comes and sits next to you in the stand and won't shut up.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 4:12 pm
|
|
Juan Cornetto wrote:
I never said or inferred what stats are allowed or not. I made a fair point which you tried to rubbish with an inaccurate comment. When this was pointed out by others instead of accepting your mistake with grace you pursued your negative agenda at a time when most were celebrating our turnaround in form.
I find it difficult to take your comments seriously as you have all the hallmarks of that sort of know-it-all who comes and sits next to you in the stand and won't shut up.
That would be a bit hard that one, I mean considering your the know it all sat on his beach chair never to actually go to a match, yet feels he can comment. Again a very hypocritical comment from you, and you kind of walked straight into that.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 5:44 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
That would be a bit hard that one, I mean considering your the know it all sat on his beach chair never to actually go to a match, yet feels he can comment. Again a very hypocritical comment from you, and you kind of walked straight into that.
Jeez you really are piece if work. Why on earth is his opinion on stats or anything else for that matter any less valid because he wasn't at a game?
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:13 pm
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
That would be a bit hard that one, I mean considering your the know it all sat on his beach chair never to actually go to a match, yet feels he can comment. Again a very hypocritical comment from you, and you kind of walked straight into that.
We are all entitled to an opinion and mine is based on rugby knowledge gained from 50 years of actively supporting Leeds and another 10 years from mainly watching on TV as I now live too far away to attend regular matches live. In addition I coached for almost 10 years I have had senior team management experience so I do have some qualifications to back up my rugby opinions.
Attending matches live does not make your opinion any better than those that watched the same game on TV as some things are missed on TV and some things are better seen on TV while interpreting the trends from stats can be done from anywhere. I did not give an opinion in this case on anything that could have been seen better live so once again your comment is invalid.
However you sound off on almost every thread, sometimes with valid comments in fairness, but more often with extreme and negative stuff including insults which does not make for a good debate. So I suggest you try to argue your case on a rugby basis rather than on a personal level and stop questioning the right to an opinion of those that have to watch on TV
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:18 pm
|
|
rhino65 wrote:
Disagree away, but the fact is that most posters as shown on the prediction thread expected a Leeds win.
It appears you're looking at the weekly prediction thread rather than
the preseason prediction thread that Gotcha is referencing.
Whether Gotcha should be extrapolating from that earlier thread in this instance is admittedly open to question.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 6:30 pm
|
|
The preseason prediction thread does not contain information on individual games. Goalpost moving at best.
|
|
Sun Apr 02, 2017 8:20 pm
|
|
I agree. I tipped Wigan to finish well ahead of Leeds in preseason but also thought Leeds would win this particular fixture in the current circumstances.
rhino65 wrote:
Before the season started I doubt anyone could have predicted how good Cas were going to be, another shallacking dished out last nigh.
Plenty - I'd say the majority - had Castleford finishing top four in the preseason thread. Perhaps not that many had them top two (can't remember without checking) but I think plenty saw them mixing it with the big boys this year.
|
