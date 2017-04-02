WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

 
Post a reply

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:07 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14777
ThePrinter wrote:
No one said some stats aren't allowed. You criticised the stat he brought up because some teams had played less games even though he said PER GAME.....and you then came up with the one about missed tackles saying we've conceded the 2nd most, disregarding that we've played more. A closer look will tell you that only 3 teams are missing more tackles PER GAME than us.


:D these things get made up as we go along.

It was clearly stated that if not a positive stat, then you are being negative. Not just one post either. Hence, not allowed. I even posted the positive about offloads, but only a negative is responded on. Difference is I show a balanced position.

I mentioned missed tackles in comparison to the metres made stat, nothing more. Although it is a poor stat, it has no more bearing at this stage than the metres one does.

At this stage stats are worthless until at the very least all teams have played each other and the same amount of games. They do not show progression without that full comparison,
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sun Apr 02, 2017 2:59 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9704
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Gotcha wrote:
:D these things get made up as we go along.

It was clearly stated that if not a positive stat, then you are being negative. Not just one post either. Hence, not allowed.

I mentioned missed tackles in comparison to the metres made stat, nothing more. Although it is a poor stat, it has no more bearing at this stage than the metres one does.

At this stage stats are worthless until at the very least all teams have played each other and the same amount of games. They do not show progression without that full comparison,


I wonder if you'd think the stats were worthless if we were lowest for metres made per game and offloads and highest for missed tackles and errors???
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Blocker75, Charlie Sheen, craigizzard, ducknumber1, Fat Boy, Gotcha, JMT, Juan Cornetto, lionarmour87, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, ploinerrhino, Sal Paradise, SmokeyTA, tad rhino, ThePrinter, Wardy67, WF Rhino, xparksider and 248 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,8361,90175,8974,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
28-22
GOLD COAST
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
6-28
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
28-6
BATLEY  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
20-4
LONDON  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
6-28
FEATHERSTONE  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
0-36
TOULOUSE  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HALIFAX
28-12
SWINTON  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
16-6
HUNSLET  
...Latest
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
12-14
BRADFORD  
...Latest
  Thu 6th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
BRISBANE
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Thu 6th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 09:00
NRL-R6
NEWCASTLE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 10:50
NRL-R6
PENRITH
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
HULL FC
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 7th Apr : 20:00
SL-R8
WAKEFIELD
v
WIDNES < 