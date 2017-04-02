ThePrinter wrote: No one said some stats aren't allowed. You criticised the stat he brought up because some teams had played less games even though he said PER GAME.....and you then came up with the one about missed tackles saying we've conceded the 2nd most, disregarding that we've played more. A closer look will tell you that only 3 teams are missing more tackles PER GAME than us.

these things get made up as we go along.It was clearly stated that if not a positive stat, then you are being negative. Not just one post either. Hence, not allowed. I even posted the positive about offloads, but only a negative is responded on. Difference is I show a balanced position.I mentioned missed tackles in comparison to the metres made stat, nothing more. Although it is a poor stat, it has no more bearing at this stage than the metres one does.At this stage stats are worthless until at the very least all teams have played each other and the same amount of games. They do not show progression without that full comparison,