Sal Paradise wrote:
I think the point I was trying to support was the improvement in attitude since the Cas game.
I know, I was being sarcastic. But pointing it out anyway.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 8:53 pm
Gotcha wrote:
He did, you are correct.
Although considering they are now joint sixth in that stat on average gain, and even behind the Giants, I still believe it was an irrelevant point to make.
They are second in the most missed tackles, but I guess that is not allowed to be mentioned. So we will stick with the top off loaders, which to be fair is something me personally like to see in the game.
We are joint 6th on average gain per carry....yet as pointed out we are making 2nd most metres per game so really all you've pointed out is that we are getting more of the ball than the opposition, is this a problem?
You wrongly criticise someone for using a stat based on other teams playing less but then use the missed tackle stat to criticise the team. As the previous poster mentioned are you a Leeds fan or a WUM???
The point he made was much more relevant than your latest BS rumour from your mate at Show Me The Money that's for sure.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:21 pm
Gotcha wrote:
They are second in the most missed tackles, but I guess that is not allowed to be mentioned.
Warrington have missed the fewest tackles this season according to the stats too, maybe if they started missing more they could kick start their season
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:25 pm
Surely the most important statistic is where we are in the league........a bit of a maverick, out there thought.
Sat Apr 01, 2017 9:53 pm
rhino65 wrote:
Surely the most important statistic is where we are in the league........a bit of a maverick, out there thought.
Plenty of debate to be had re-performances/selections etc but its a fair point.
Stats don't always portray the full picture within a game but this one you mention is spot on the points on the board from the W column are the most important & the crucial one that will determine where we finish.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 12:59 am
rhino65 wrote:
What is the problem with you diving in and putting a downer on anything positive about the team/ club. Are you a Rhinos fan or a WUM.
rhinos65's only been here a short while but he/she's nailed it already.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:07 am
ThePrinter wrote:
The point he made was much more relevant than your latest BS rumour from your mate at Show Me The Money that's for sure.
What rumour? McDermott hasn't been sacked again has he, like last year?
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're based on truths and not made up to push some childish agenda.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:23 pm
Gotcha wrote:
He did, you are correct.
Although considering they are now joint sixth in that stat on average gain, and even behind the Giants, I still believe it was an irrelevant point to make.
They are second in the most missed tackles, but I guess that is not allowed to be mentioned. So we will stick with the top off loaders, which to be fair is something me personally like to see in the game.
As usual you jump in without thought. My point was accurate and relevant as it demonstrated how well we have progressed. That you chose to defend your default position of chief critic and negative commentator of the club you purport to follow with further negativity at a time when we should be celebrating an improvement in our fortunes shows your opinions for their true worth.
Sun Apr 02, 2017 1:27 pm
Juan Cornetto wrote:
As usual you jump in without thought. My point was accurate and relevant as it demonstrated how well we have progressed. That you chose to defend your default position of chief critic and negative commentator of the club you purport to follow with further negativity at a time when we should be celebrating an improvement in our fortunes shows your opinions for their true worth.
So some stars are allowed and some not? Seems a bit hypocritical al of you don't you think?
