WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

 
Post a reply

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:52 am
RHINO-MARK User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 10, 2016 10:46 pm
Posts: 747
loiner81 wrote:
TVOC's post puts the last 4 results into some perspective. 2 wins out of the next 3 would really convince me that we're back, so to speak.
Hull will be a real test but Warrington can't keep playing so poorly, can they?

I agree re-FC but i have no idea what's happening at Wire they could put 40+ on us & it wouldn't be a major shock but IF we stay composed & go at them all the signs are that they'll fade & give up.
I really am rhinoms and haven't stolen his Avatar!

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 10:57 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1409
If we can win 2 of are next 3 over the Easter we will be 8 from 11 just under halfway, I'd have taken that at start of season 7 from 11 would be not too shabby. That's top 4 form

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:15 am
Juan Cornetto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4431
Location: Living the Dream
The question posed after the defeat to Cas was jusge us after the next four games. So you would have to say the coach and players have responded very well and done all that was asked of them in that time. Only Cas are making more metres per game than Leeds and we have shown good improvement in most areas of the game. So a big well done
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 11:44 am
rhinos21 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Feb 03, 2012 11:36 am
Posts: 976
Things are going pretty well. The team looks better with Moon and McGuire together. Parcel is looking good.

Will be interesting to see the pack when everyone is fit.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 4:24 pm
Sal Paradise User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15045
Location: On the road
Juan Cornetto wrote:
The question posed after the defeat to Cas was jusge us after the next four games. So you would have to say the coach and players have responded very well and done all that was asked of them in that time. Only Cas are making more metres per game than Leeds and we have shown good improvement in most areas of the game. So a big well done


You can't argue with that
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:42 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14773
Sal Paradise wrote:
You can't argue with that


You can argue with the silly stat about metres made. Considering at the time of post, only one other side had played as many games, and some had played two less.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 5:44 pm
ThePrinter Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9699
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Gotcha wrote:
You can argue with the silly stat about metres made. Considering at the time of post, only one other side had played as many games, and some had played two less.


He said metres made PER GAME, not metres made in total which obviously would be skewed by amount of games played.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: Judge us after the next 4 games

Post Sat Apr 01, 2017 7:06 pm
rhino65 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 8:19 pm
Posts: 63
Gotcha wrote:
You can argue with the silly stat about metres made. Considering at the time of post, only one other side had played as many games, and some had played two less.


What is the problem with you diving in and putting a downer on anything positive about the team/ club. Are you a Rhinos fan or a WUM.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, Barrett was robbed, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, FoxyRhino, Gotcha, lionarmour87, LukeLeedsRhinos, rhino65, Seth, southyorksdave, suffolk rhinos, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, Trainman and 267 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,546,4222,50775,8964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
W Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK 28 24 LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 1st Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
CRONULLA
19-18
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 07:30
NRL-R5
CANBERRA
30-18
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 09:30
NRL-R5
MELBOURNE
28-6
PENRITH
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 1st Apr : 15:00
SL-R7
WARRINGTON
22-22
HULL FC
  
...Full time
  Sat 1st Apr : 16:00
SL-R7
LEIGH
24-37
WIDNES
  
...Full time
 > Sat 1st Apr : 17:00
SL-R7
CATALANS
18-38
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
 > 
...Full time LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
 < 
  Sun 2nd Apr : 05:00
NRL-R5
NZ WARRIORS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 07:00
NRL-R5
WESTS
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
OLDHAM
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
SHEFFIELD
v
LONDON  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
HULL KR
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
DEWSBURY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH1-R11
DONCASTER
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 15:00
CH-R8
ROCHDALE
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 2nd Apr : 150:0
CH-R8
HALIFAX
v
SWINTON  