loiner81 wrote:
TVOC's post puts the last 4 results into some perspective. 2 wins out of the next 3 would really convince me that we're back, so to speak.
Hull will be a real test but Warrington can't keep playing so poorly, can they?
I agree re-FC but i have no idea what's happening at Wire they could put 40+ on us & it wouldn't be a major shock but IF we stay composed & go at them all the signs are that they'll fade & give up.