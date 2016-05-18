ThePrinter wrote:
That's true, but that isn't the area I'm saying that sports club aren't like normal businesses.
in every area sport is like a normal business. Because they are businesses.
People for some reason pretend Sport is some whole new thing because they can't draw direct parallels between an RL club and a supermarket and that becomes a catch all excuse.
But its ridiculous, a sports club is no more different from a supermarket than film studio is. an RL club is no more different from an investment bank than a fishing vessel is and Leeds Rhinos are no less similar to a lumberyard as Google is. All are businesses, all operate under the same basic principles, and all are comparable to each other on a fundamental level even though superficially they are vastly vastly different.