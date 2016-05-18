WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 1:55 pm
Juan Cornetto
Sal Paradise wrote:
I think you are wrong here - Leeds is a business just like M&S



The only thing the same is that M&S sell pants and Leeds Rhinos are pants! :lol:
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 1:57 pm
ThePrinter
Sal Paradise wrote:
Paramount do acknowledge they get wrong - the star who is supposed to carry the film - isn't a star anymore and cannot command the fees he/she once could - pretty brutal.


Nonsense, history is littered with big name movie stars appearing in flop films and still being a big star regardless.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 2:05 pm
ThePrinter
Sal Paradise wrote:
I think you are wrong here - Leeds is a business just like M&S its major objective is to generate enough cash flow to survive. Its customer profile and its higher level aims maybe be different but the basic objective is no different.


That's true, but that isn't the area I'm saying that sports club aren't like normal businesses.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 7:10 pm
Mark Laurie
Fat Boy wrote:
Well of course it's completely different, one's your mail order life size, deluxe, self inflating Vinyl Vera (with real hair) that deflates every 12 minutes and the other is a Championship, League and Cup winning professional sports team that can't do the basics that are mastered by your average U10's team.

But, the basic principals of customer service still apply.

It's simple business ethics 101 - piss off your customers enough and sooner rather than later you wont need to.


Understand Burrow may be out. Thinking of a loan signing - is vinyl Vera a hooker?

Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 7:43 pm
SmokeyTA
ThePrinter wrote:
That's true, but that isn't the area I'm saying that sports club aren't like normal businesses.

in every area sport is like a normal business. Because they are businesses.

People for some reason pretend Sport is some whole new thing because they can't draw direct parallels between an RL club and a supermarket and that becomes a catch all excuse.

But its ridiculous, a sports club is no more different from a supermarket than film studio is. an RL club is no more different from an investment bank than a fishing vessel is and Leeds Rhinos are no less similar to a lumberyard as Google is. All are businesses, all operate under the same basic principles, and all are comparable to each other on a fundamental level even though superficially they are vastly vastly different.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 9:07 pm
Sal Paradise
Gold RLFANS Member
SmokeyTA wrote:
in every area sport is like a normal business. Because they are businesses.

People for some reason pretend Sport is some whole new thing because they can't draw direct parallels between an RL club and a supermarket and that becomes a catch all excuse.

But its ridiculous, a sports club is no more different from a supermarket than film studio is. an RL club is no more different from an investment bank than a fishing vessel is and Leeds Rhinos are no less similar to a lumberyard as Google is. All are businesses, all operate under the same basic principles, and all are comparable to each other on a fundamental level even though superficially they are vastly vastly different.


It is like everything on here you can't tell him - he simply is so set in his mind that he is always right even when he is quite clearly wrong. Its hopeless he needs his own board when he can argue with himself.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 9:57 pm
ThePrinter
SmokeyTA wrote:
Because they are businesses.
.


If you can quote me where I said it wasn't a business then have a field day.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 9:59 pm
ThePrinter
Sal Paradise wrote:
It is like everything on here you can't tell him - he simply is so set in his mind that he is always right even when he is quite clearly wrong.


How am I wrong? Because you think so? Your opinion is no more right than mine on this subject.
Re: Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Wed May 18, 2016 11:55 pm
BrisbaneRhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Sport is like other businesses in attempting to make a profit. It is completely different from most 'normal' businesses in that very few professional sporting teams actually do make a profit. Pro RL would have ceased to exist decades ago if it was a 'normal' business.

Uncle Gary's 'Don't Panic' Email

Fri Mar 10, 2017 1:01 am
shithead

Joined: Fri May 27, 2016 9:55 pm
Posts: 20
So these 'dont panic' e-mails have now become a regular occurrence. How is this still going on? I just read this old thread and it's worse now, what a joke this has gone on too long. I think there will be many more don't panic emails to come as Mac won't go
c}