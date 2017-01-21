Think she's having a practice brew this weekend.



Instead of the usual 3 helpers, there will be 10 or 11 milling around, including 3 or 4 of the more outstanding products of the brewcademy. The tea lady is hoping to use this practice brew to sort out who will brew where in the new season - with various tea bars requiring staff, competition will be high, particularly with places in the 'back of the terrace' and 'rear of the stand' bars still waiting for squad numbers to be announced.



It is also thought thought there may be new recruits heading to Odsal, so competition in all the bars is likely to be red hot this season, though maybe not as hot as the tea as it is carried back to one's seat. The new owners have let it be known that the range of teas available may also increase, which will add pressure on the tea team as they will now need to ask, "Typhoo, or the tea the monkeys drink"?