|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 9
Location: Caravan
|
Major announcement due this weekend on tea lady (according to sauces)
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:45 pm
|
Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 690
|
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Major announcement due this weekend on tea lady (according to sauces)
Oh, Sounds like something is brewing!
|
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:44 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9122
Location: Bradbados
|
Think she's having a practice brew this weekend.
Instead of the usual 3 helpers, there will be 10 or 11 milling around, including 3 or 4 of the more outstanding products of the brewcademy. The tea lady is hoping to use this practice brew to sort out who will brew where in the new season - with various tea bars requiring staff, competition will be high, particularly with places in the 'back of the terrace' and 'rear of the stand' bars still waiting for squad numbers to be announced.
It is also thought thought there may be new recruits heading to Odsal, so competition in all the bars is likely to be red hot this season, though maybe not as hot as the tea as it is carried back to one's seat. The new owners have let it be known that the range of teas available may also increase, which will add pressure on the tea team as they will now need to ask, "Typhoo, or the tea the monkeys drink"?
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:13 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3695Location:
Hornsea
|
Apparently we should be OK for helpers having just signed a dual reg with the Betty's Cafe
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:20 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3695Location:
Hornsea
|
News Update:
Despite the Tealady leaving Odsal following the liquidation it has been announced that she has been loaned back to Bradford for this season although the initial loan will be just for 1 month. During the initial loan period the Tealady will be mashing the tea at Castleford before bringing it to the ground on matchdays in a thermos flask. Leigh Beattie is rumoured to have said 'This new arrangement suits us to a tea".
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:31 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2979
Location: Bradford
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
News Update:
the Tealady will be mashing the tea at Castleford before bringing it to the ground on matchdays in a thermos flask. .
Apparently she has to make the tea with -12 tea bags. RFL directive according to reports.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 4:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 300
Location: Depends whose asking
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Apparently she has to make the tea with -12 tea bags. RFL directive according to reports.
Add to that she has to get the best out of newly assembled tea-pot, spoons, milk jug, cups, saucers and sugar-bowl that have not been used together previously.
So initially she's going to struggle with the order; should the tea-pot be forward of the sugar bowl; should the spoon be in the Centre and the milk-jug be full at the back.
But there's still gaps on the table.
Hopefully another tea-lady could loan her some crockery to fill those gaps - a solid, well-worn, no-nonsense Builders mug would be useful up front
Luckily there is some stability because the kettle is one she used previously but loaned to someone else for several years; now its back in its home kitchen it looks less sparkly and impressive; I'm not sure it will last long without needing a repair.
The main thing is will the tea be a good enough standard to keep the punters returning for more?
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 6:14 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3695Location:
Hornsea
|
Due to bad weather conditions everyone had to use the same tea hut on Sunday. Whilst most agreed that it was nobody's fault there were some that were upset because the darjeeling they normally have was given to people from Rochdale.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 10:02 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9122
Location: Bradbados
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Apparently she has to make the tea with -12 tea bags. RFL directive according to reports.
Well, as we all know, news is at a premium these days but, as I understand it, she is going round all the other clubs and asking if they'll just check out all their cupboards to see if they have anything they won't be using and, if so, to consider letting us have it. so far she's got quite a bit of the fancy Darjeeling stuff but is a little short on the stronger, basic builder's tea.
She was hoping the new manager [when he arrives] might have some new varieties with him but, so far, he can't use his new motorbyke to travel as he is still waiting for a new visor to be delivered from Halfords. This will hopefully arrive soon and then the urn can be fired up and normal service resumed.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulliac, Bulls Boy 2011, Bulls4Champs, colly226, Creedy Bull, Fr13daY, HamsterChops, HiramC, jockabull, Morvan, Nothus, riccado, ridlerbull, rossybull, ruraljuror, Scarey71, SCONE, tackler thommo, woolly07 and 282 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|