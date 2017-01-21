WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tealady

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 12:21 pm
Micky the Pikey
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 9
Location: Caravan
Major announcement due this weekend on tea lady (according to sauces) ;-)

Re: Tealady

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 4:45 pm
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 689
Micky the travelling friend wrote:
Major announcement due this weekend on tea lady (according to sauces) ;-)



Oh, Sounds like something is brewing!

Re: Tealady

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 5:44 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9120
Location: Bradbados
Think she's having a practice brew this weekend.

Instead of the usual 3 helpers, there will be 10 or 11 milling around, including 3 or 4 of the more outstanding products of the brewcademy. The tea lady is hoping to use this practice brew to sort out who will brew where in the new season - with various tea bars requiring staff, competition will be high, particularly with places in the 'back of the terrace' and 'rear of the stand' bars still waiting for squad numbers to be announced.

It is also thought thought there may be new recruits heading to Odsal, so competition in all the bars is likely to be red hot this season, though maybe not as hot as the tea as it is carried back to one's seat. The new owners have let it be known that the range of teas available may also increase, which will add pressure on the tea team as they will now need to ask, "Typhoo, or the tea the monkeys drink"?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Tealady

Post Sat Jan 21, 2017 6:13 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3690
Location: Hornsea
Apparently we should be OK for helpers having just signed a dual reg with the Betty's Cafe

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:20 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3690
Location: Hornsea
News Update:
Despite the Tealady leaving Odsal following the liquidation it has been announced that she has been loaned back to Bradford for this season although the initial loan will be just for 1 month. During the initial loan period the Tealady will be mashing the tea at Castleford before bringing it to the ground on matchdays in a thermos flask. Leigh Beattie is rumoured to have said 'This new arrangement suits us to a tea".

Re: Tealady

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:31 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2976
Location: Bradford
rugbyreddog wrote:
News Update:
the Tealady will be mashing the tea at Castleford before bringing it to the ground on matchdays in a thermos flask. .


Apparently she has to make the tea with -12 tea bags. RFL directive according to reports.
